Some NBA records are easy to remember. They help immortalize a player’s legacy. However, there are also records that are simply forgettable. While some records are forgettable, they also make you scratch your head.

For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 least-known NBA records that will shock you.

10. Most Three-Point Misses by a Player in a Game: Damon Stoudamire and James Harden, 16

Three-point shooting is a powerful weapon in basketball. But if the shots aren’t falling from rainbow country, it’s best to forget about it. Unfortunately, two players never got that memo.

Given that the modern era leans heavily on three-point shooting, James Harden was given the green light by the Houston Rockets to shoot. However in six different games, Harden missed 16 threes, including two games where he shot an atrocious one for 17.

While Harden played in the modern era, Damon Stoudamire wasn’t quite there yet but played like he was. In a 2005 blowout loss against the Warriors, the Blazers guard jacked up 21 shots from rainbow country but only made five of them.

9. Most Free Throw Misses by a Player in a Game: Andre Drummond, 23

The Hack-a-Shaq rule was made to slow down stars who couldn’t make free throws. While Shaq was a terrible free throw shooter, two-time All-Star Andre Drummond took it to another level.

In a victory over the Rockets, Drummond came away with a 17-11 double-double. However, the then-Pistons center also only made 13 out of 36 attempts from the charity stripe.

8. Most Field Goals Missed Without a Make by a Player: Tim Hardaway Sr., 0-17 FG

When you are a certified scorer, it’s a good idea to keep trying until the ball falls into the net. However, when defenses are tight and luck isn’t on your side, one must stop attempting to score. Hardaway realized that a little too late, missing all of his 17 shots from the field.

Fortunately, it’s better late than never. Hardaway managed to dish out 13 assists and scored two points from the charity stripe. But more importantly, Hardaway and the Warriors escaped with the victory over the Timberwolves. Likely one of the NBA records people don’t know much about.

7. Lowest Scoring Game: Pistons vs. Lakers, 37 Total Points

When the Lakers’ George Mikan was dominating, Pistons’ Murray Mendenhall found a loophole in the rulebook and instructed his players to stall the game once they had the lead. This not only limited Mikan’s dominance, but it also led to a free throw shooting exhibition in favor of the Pistons. The Pistons emerged victorious over the Lakers, 19-18.

Fortunately, Syracuse Nationals owner Freddy Biasone paved the way for the birth of the 24-second shot clock. The implementation of the 24-second shot clock prohibited teams from stalling and sped up the pace of the game.

6. Most Teams Played For: Ish Smith, 13 Teams

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were often mocked for easily changing teams. While both have played for three different teams, there are five players who have played for a mind-boggling at least 12 teams. Ish Smith currently holds the NBA record for playing for 13 different franchises.

In his ongoing NBA career, Ish Smith has already played for 13 different teams including the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and currently for the Denver Nuggets. If you’re talking about obscure NBA records, this is one.

5. Fastest to Foul Out in a Game: Bubba Wells, Three Minutes

The Hack-a-Shaq strategy requires players to foul. Because of this, then-Dallas Mavericks coach Don Nelson instructed Mavericks reserve Bubba Wells to foul Dennis Rodman, who was a terrible free throw shooter.

Like a good player who listened to his coach, Wells kept fouling Rodman to send him to the free-throw line. Unfortunately, Wells fouled out fast enough for an NBA record of two minutes and 43 seconds. Furthermore, Rodman made nine of his 12 shots from the charity stripe which led to the Bulls emerging victorious over the Mavs.

4. Worst Record to Qualify for the Playoffs: Baltimore Bullets, 16-54

Getting into the postseason usually requires a respectable win-loss card. However, that wasn’t the case for the Baltimore Bullets, who went 16-54 for the season.

Nevertheless, the team got swept in the Eastern Division Semifinals by the New York Knicks in two games.

3. Biggest Comeback: Utah Jazz, 36-point deficit

Facing a deficit at any moment of the game is already a daunting task. However, getting out of a 36-point hole certainly requires a herculean effort. But because of Karl Malone and the Utah Jazz, it was made possible.

The Nuggets suffered a major collapse in the second half as Jazz’s Malone dropped 31 points and 17 rebounds to complete the biggest comeback in NBA history.

2. Longest Game: Olympians vs. Royals, six OTs

When it comes to the longest game in history, this one takes the cake. The contest between the Olympians and the Royals lasted for as long as 78 minutes due to six extra periods necessary to decide a winner.

The Indianapolis Olympians came out victorious after scoring the lone basket in the sixth overtime period. The Olympians were paced by Ralph Beard and Alex Groza, both of which had 17 points apiece.

1.Most Points by a Player in a Loss: Wilt Chamberlain, 78 points

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for most points scored in a game with 100. However, he also holds the record for most points scored in a loss. Despite his 78-43 point-rebound effort, Chamberlain’s Warriors succumbed to the Los Angeles Lakers, 151-147 after three overtime periods.

While Chamberlain exploded for 78, he also missed 15 of his 31 free throw attempts. On the other hand, the Lakers were paced by Elgin Baylor, who dropped 63 points and 31 rebounds.