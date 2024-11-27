Kobe Bryant is considered as one of the GOATs in NBA history, with his crazy fadeaways, timely clutch baskets, and multiple championship rings. With his crazy work ethic, Bryant is also viewed as an inspiration to many. Here is a look at 10 moments that fuel Kobe Bryant's GOAT argument.

10. Youngest starter in NBA history

There's no question that the Black Mamba was destined to be great right from the get-go. In fact, at only 18 years old, Bryant became the youngest player in NBA history to ever start in an NBA game when he played against the Dallas Mavericks. As a starter, Bryant registered 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field overall.

9. Tied for most All-Star Game MVPs in history

The most number of All-Star Game MVPs won by a player in NBA history is four. Only two players have accomplished that feat, namely Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was named All-Star Game MVP in 2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011.

It's worth noting that he was named co-All-Star MVP in 2009 with former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal. Later on, the award was named as the Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

8. Completing a three-peat with the Lakers

Although he wasn't a certified star for the Purple and Gold just yet, the Black Mamba showed enough promise as the second option to Shaquille O'Neal during the Lakers' dominant run to open the '00 decade. Bryant was part of the Lakers team that carved out their own three-peat with Phil Jackson. Thanks to the three-peat, Bryant won his first three NBA championship rings.

7. The 4AM Rule

One of Bryant's signature bread-and-butter of his success was his crazy work ethic. In fact, the Black Mamba revealed to the public about his 4AM rule, which sees him become the first player to practice and the last one to leave.

Bryant's philosophy allowed him to gain a slight edge against his rivals on the court, making him a reliable force among his teammates, especially in big moments.

6. 2008 NBA MVP

One of the bright spots in Bryant's career was claiming MVP honors in the 2007-2008 NBA season. It was the lone NBA MVP Award in Bryant's illustrious career. The Black Mamba averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Furthermore, Bryant even led the Lakers back into the NBA Finals for the first time in four years.

5. Dropping 60 points in his final game

With Bryant piecing together a decorated basketball career, the Black Mamba had one last standing ovation during his final game as a Laker against the Utah Jazz in the 2015-2016 season.

Bryant's last bow saw him finish with 60 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 44% from the field overall and making six 3-point field goals. It was easily the cherry on top for his storied career.

4. Kobe Bryant comes in the clutch for gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Aside from showcasing his talents for the Purple and Gold, there's a big reason why Kobe Bryant was regarded as the savior of Team USA by many. As the face of the Redeem Team, Bryant came through in the clutch for Team USA in a tight affair against Spain.

Despite facing Laker teammate Pau Gasol, Bryant kicked into a higher gear during the fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 20 points to recapture the Olympic gold.

3. Long list of game-winning buckets

Speaking of coming through in the clutch, thanks to the Black Mamba's insane work ethic, Bryant is a reliable scorer in final seconds with the game on the line. Time and time again, Bryant has been the Lakers' go-to-guy whenever the team needs a bucket to steal a game.

In fact, the late Lakers star has the second-most game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history, according to reports.

2. Scoring 81 points

No one's really came close to Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in NBA history. However, the closest was Bryant in a game against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.

The Black Mamba exploded for 81 points, making 28 out of his 46 field-goal attempts. In addition to this, Bryant also made seven 3-pointers and 18 free throws. He also added six rebounds and two assists to lead the Lakers to a 122-104 win.

1. Back-to-back championships in his Lakers era

If there was a moment that cemented Bryant's legacy, it was when he led the Lakers to back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010. It's worth noting that doubts and pressure surrounded Bryant whether he was capable of leading the Lakers to a title without Shaquille O'Neal. Ultimately, Bryant proved his doubters wrong, even taking his first two NBA Finals MVP honors.