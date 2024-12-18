Winning an NBA championship is a difficult feat. However, defending the title is another monster altogether. Only a handful of teams in NBA history have been able to win back-to-back titles.

While rejigging the roster for some improvements could extend a team's championship reign, making roster changes can also do more harm than good. Here is a look at 10 NBA defending champions who regrettably tweaked their roster.

Los Angeles Lakers (2020-2021)

Notable omissions: Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and Danny Green

After the Lakers captured championship banner No. 17, the Lakers were favorites to be championship contenders the following year. Nonetheless, they did some eyebrow-raising changes such as letting go of key personnel. Both Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee allowed Anthony Davis to slide to the power forward position.

Moreover, these two big men made life hard for opposing centers, including Nikola Jokic. On the other hand, Danny Green was the perfect 3&D player. Without these players in their title defense, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round. While fatigue was a factor, their lack of size and shooting hurt the team.

Golden State Warriors (2022-2023)

Notable omission: Jordan Poole

It's safe to say that Jordan Poole was dubbed as one of the NBA's rising stars. With Poole in tow, it looked like the Warriors would be planting the seeds for continuity for their aging core.

However, fresh from winning the 2022 NBA title, Poole and Draymond Green engaged in an ugly scuffle that saw the latter land a punch during practice. Since then, the Warriors dynasty officially came to an end. With Poole taking his talents to Washington, both parties have been struggling to go back to their championship ways.

Denver Nuggets (2023-2024)

Notable omission: Bruce Brown

There's no doubt that Bruce Brown played an instrumental role in the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023. While he wasn't a star, his presence as a role player ultimately made the Nuggets rotation more effective.

However, with Brown's departure to Indiana, the Nuggets were forced to make do with his absence. During their title defense, Brown's absence was felt, as the Nuggets were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals at the hands of the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago Bulls (1993-1994)

Notable omission: Michael Jordan

The Bulls were never winning without His Airness, Michael Jordan. It goes to show why Jordan is considered the GOAT of the sport.

After helping them secure the first three-peat, Jordan shocked the world by announcing his retirement. During his first retirement, the Bulls never had a sniff of a championship. In fact, the Bulls endured two years before Jordan made his return for the second three-peat.

Chicago Bulls (1998-1999)

Notable omissions: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman

Speaking of the Bulls and their three-peats, after the Bulls cemented their second three-peat, general manager Jerry Krause made the call to disband the highly successful core.

The franchise decided to let go Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, who went to the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Lakers, respectively. Since then, the Bulls have never come close to their golden era, without even an NBA Finals appearance to show for it.

Miami Heat (2013-2014)

Notable omission: Mike Miller

Mike Miller was huge in the championship-clinching game for the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals. His shooting also helped the Big Three and the Heat seal the back-to-back titles. But in the 2013-2014 season, the franchise opted to stay away from luxury tax penalties, allowing Miller to go to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Without Miller, the San Antonio Spurs were able to exact vengeance on the Heat in their 2014 NBA Finals rematch. While the Heat still had some notable shooters on their roster, a red-hot Miller could've altered the tide at some point in the series.

Toronto Raptors (2019-2020)

Notable omissions: Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

There was a lot of chatter that Kawhi Leonard wasn't happy with landing in Toronto after being traded by San Antonio along with Danny Green. Nonetheless, Leonard still came to play. Leonard carried the Raptors to the franchise's first NBA title along with Green's 3&D impact.

However, even an NBA title couldn't convince Leonard to stay put in Toronto, prompting him to leave for the Los Angeles Clippers. On the other hand, Green also went on to win a title with the Lakers. Without a superstar and a seasoned role player, the Raptors are still in the hunt for their second title to this day.

Dallas Mavericks (2011-2012)

Notable omissions: Tyson Chandler, Caron Butler, JJ Barea, Peja Stojakovic, DeShawn Stevenson

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world after pulling off the upset against the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. However, the Mavericks were disappointing at best in their title defense.

Coming off an NBA lockout, the Mavericks let go of several key players from their championship team. A lot of basketball fans would agree that the Mavericks were nowhere near championship form after posting a 36-30 record and getting swept out of the first round at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio Spurs (2003-2004)

Notable omission: David Robinson

The Spurs once again became champions after a three-peat era in 2003. However, it was also the curtain season for eventual Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson.

The Spurs ultimately felt his retirement in the 2003-2004 season. Without Robinson's rim protection, Tim Duncan struggled to keep his opposing centers in check, leading to an early playoff exit against Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-2017)

Notable omissions: Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov

The 2016 Cavaliers squad was a special championship team. They took down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors and climbed out of a 3-1 NBA Finals series deficit to become the first team to do so. As part of the Cavaliers, both Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov weren't stars. However, they were key players that beefed up the team's defense, especially Delly.

However, Delly went on to bag a huge contract in Milwaukee, while Mozgov got a lucrative deal with the Lakers. Although the Warriors were just overpowering the Cavaliers with the addition of Kevin Durant, the defense of Delly and a good game from Mozgov could've sparked something positive for the Cavs.