NBA game winners are some of the most exciting plays that can happen during the regular season. With games going down to the wire, the pressure is not only on for players and coaches but also for referees to make the right call.

Unfortunately, even NBA officials succumb to the pressure, leading to missed calls that could've altered the results of the game. Here is a look at 10 NBA game winners that shouldn't have counted.

Giannis steps out of bounds before Lillard's game winner

Although Damian Lillard's layup was clean, it was how the Milwaukee Bucks maintained possession in this crucial play that deserved to be questioned.

After blocking Alperen Sengun's shot, Antetokounmpo received the ball while his foot was out of bounds, which should have meant the Rockets take possession. Unfortunately for Houston, the league confirmed that the referees missed it, leading to a Lillard layup.

Giannis' supposed five-second violation before game-winning shot in MSG

Antetokounmpo is no stranger to playing hero for the Bucks in the clutch. However, he has gotten away with several missed calls as well. Prior to sinking the Knicks in their home turf, the Greek Freak actually held the ball for at least five seconds in a back-to-the-basket stance. This should have been a Bucks turnover, allowing the Knicks to potentially run out the clock.

Julius Randle shuffles his feet before sinking Suns

Although it initially looked like a picture-perfect jumper by Julius Randle to put away the Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves actually got away with a missed traveling call.

Upon receiving an inbounds pass, Randle actually moved his feet to warrant a travel call. Surprisingly, Randle's play also looked like an offensive foul. However, the league ruled that the referees were right to not blow their whistles.

James Harden pushes off Andre Iguodala to sink Warriors in Game 3

All eyes are always on the playoffs. This also makes every call crucial, particularly when games go down to the wire. However, referees, like all humans, can also make mistakes. The Rockets actually suffered a miscommunication in the clutch leading to an Ian Clark breakaway layup to lose their lead.

Down to the final seconds, the Rockets turned to their superstar, James Harden, who created space with a little shove against the Golden State Warrior's Andre Iguodala for a turnaround jumper. The league announced that the minor shove should've triggered a whistle from the officials in 2016.

Nick Young intercepts his teammate and travels to make the shot

In a ridiculous sequence during a dark chapter in the Los Angeles Lakers organization, Nick Young intercepted a pass originally intended for Lou Williams. Surprised with his move, Young got away with some extra steps before drilling a game-winning three to lift the Lakers over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Although the NBA announced after the game it was indeed a travel, this was still a classic Swaggy P kind of play.

Jayson Tatum moves his pivot foot

After struggling in the 2024 NBA playoffs en route to a Celtics championship, Jayson Tatum is out to redeem himself. He is having a great start to the ongoing 2024-2025 season, capped off by a game winner at the expense of the Raptors. But upon closer look by the NBA, it showed that Tatum actually moved his pivot foot before making a move to seal the game.

A missed travel call on Tyler Herro

Speaking of pivot foot, Tyler Herro was having an epic 2021-2022 NBA season that saw the Heat star claim the Sixth Man of the Year honors. In the process, Herro drained a game winner for the Heat to defeat the Sacramento Kings.

But after the game, the NBA released a statement that the shot shouldn't have counted after moving his pivot foot. Nonetheless, the results didn't change, and Herro had a calm response.

Kawhi Leonard travels before the game-winning turnaround

Kawhi Leonard has that clutch gene. In fact, back when he was still with the San Antonio Spurs, The Klaw proved so after hitting a game-winning jumper over eventual Los Angeles Clippers teammate Paul George.

Although the shot went through the nets with ease, it seemed like Leonard lost control of the ball just before he gathered for the shot. Shortly after, the NBA actually issued a report stating that Leonard traveled, which should have led to a turnover. The missed call should've given the Pacers a chance to preserve their slim one-point lead.

Luke Kennard gets fouled before the shot

Down big to the Wizards for pretty much the entire game, the Clippers needed a miracle to come away with a win in 2022. Surprisingly, their prayers were answered as Luke Kennard got hot in the clutch, converting a pair of crucial triples, highlighted by a game winner that saw him sink a four-point play.

During the crucial stretch, there were several questionable missed calls, including Justice Winslow's supposed five-second inbounds violation. However, it was Kennard's shot that shouldn't have been recorded, given that Bradley Beal actually fouled the Clippers guard before the shot.

The birth of the Trent Tucker rule

Trent Tucker made a miracle shot against the Chicago Bulls in Madison Square Garden. Although Tucker's heroics should be credited, it was also controversial at the least.

With only 0.01 seconds remaining in the game for an in-bounds play, Tucker managed to jack up a three-pointer before the buzzer sounded, propelling the New York Knicks to a victory. Since then, the NBA imposed the Trent Tucker rule, stating that at least 0.3 seconds is required for a normal shot to be released before the buzzer.