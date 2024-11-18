Julius Randle lifted the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Phoenix Suns, 120-117, with a three-point game-winner on Sunday that sent fans going bonkers online. After all, this shot came only a day after the Celtics' Jayson Tatum hit a game-winner vs. the Toronto Raptors, though the refs admitted Tatum got away with traveling before the shot. Like that shot, this game-winner left no time on the clock, and Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, and the rest of the Wolves ran to Randle, acquired via trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Check the replay of the amazing buzzer-beater in this clip shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Timberwolves def. Suns on Randle game-winner

While Julius Randle's game-winner excited Timberwolves fans, it understandably didn't go over well with Suns fans. Of note here was Randle's defender Josh Okogie falling to the floor instead of contesting the shot, resulting in a wide-open look at the rim for the Wolves forward.

However, Suns fans contend that the refs missed the offensive fall on Randle, pushing off Okogie as he tried to beat him to the spot to set his feet for the three.

The user @roughneck_40 made his case on X, saying, “Offensive foul. Absolutely terrible no call,” while @BigPapaGeoffer concurred, “Fake ass rigged clearly offensive foul.”

Additionally, fan account @brawadis said, “No foul call on Randle push off is f**king crazy. F**k this rigged ass league.”

On the other hand, @BulletClubIta couldn't contain their excitement, posting a clip of the game-winner with the caption, “JULIUS RANDLE DELIEVERS THE GAME WINNER BUZZER BEATER FOR THE TIMBERWOLVES!!!!”

In a reply to his post, another fan @passionflower92 posted a gif of laughing women and called attention to Suns star Devin Booker, saying, “Look at Booker whining.”

Expand Tweet

While the refs could have called Randle making space for the shot, causing Okogie to fall, most of the time they would swallow their whistles unless the foul was undeniable.

Moreover, it's always better to play that shot straight-up and put a hand in the shooter's face instead of giving up a wide-open look at the hoop and allowing the shooter to get into his shot, in rhythm.

With the loss, the Suns are now 9-5, as they deal with injuries to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have improved to 8-6, as Edwards and Randle continue to build chemistry as the team's main one-two punch.