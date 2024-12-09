The quadruple-double is a rare feat in the NBA. Throughout the league's history, only four NBA players have achieved the feat. The limited list includes Nate Thurmond, Alvin Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon, and David Robinson.

Robinson was the last player to pull off a quadruple-double with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks back in 1994. Here is a closer look at 10 NBA players who could register the next quadruple-double.

Check out the gallery.

It's safe to say that NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype. With his combination of size and skill, it's a safe bet that he's the best chance of recording the NBA's next quadruple-double. The closest he recorded one was just last April against the Denver Nuggets.

He tallied 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and nine rejections. With Wembanyama expected to improve, the NBA's next quadruple-double could happen in the near future.

2. Draymond Green

Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors. Although shooting isn't his best asset, Green makes up for it with his stellar all-around play on both ends of the floor. In fact, Green had one of the most unusual triple-doubles ever when he recorded the league's first triple-double without double-digit points in a 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017.

He posted 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, and five rejections. Had Green scored more buckets, he would've added an elusive quadruple-double to his name. Nonetheless, Green continues to be a significant part of the Warriors rotation. As a result, he's still capable of pulling off some all-around performances.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Greek Freak. With his size and talent, Antetokounmpo is capable of stuffing the stat sheet. Antetokounmpo is no stranger to tallying triple-doubles.

While a quadruple-double seems to be far-fetched, the Milwaukee Bucks star is more than capable of pulling off the feat. With his impact on both ends of the floor, Giannis is pretty much being asked to do plenty for a Bucks team trying to return to the championship picture.

4. Chet Holmgren

Standing at seven feet tall with the skillset of a modern-day center, Chet Holmgren comes to mind when it comes to the next quadruple-double. Although he has yet to tally a triple-double, Holmgren is in a favorable position to accomplish a triple-double or a quadruple-double.

He plays with elite teammates, giving him a chance to get some assists. But more importantly, he's also being asked to score, to get rebounds, and to block some shots.

Another big man who can pretty much fill the stats across the board is reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic's effective all-around play makes him a strong candidate to register the next quadruple-double. With the Denver Nuggets eager to return to championship ways, expect The Joker to elevate his play in order to collect his second NBA title.

Speaking of MVP candidates, Joel Embiid also has the tools to get the quadruple-double mission done. Embiid has already flirted with the rare feat in the past. During his MVP season, he registered 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a victory over the Utah Jazz.

The pressure for Embiid is on to elevate his play into the next level. If the Philadelphia Sixers want to win it all, a monstrous Embiid must be unleashed.

When it comes to triple-doubles, Luka Donic has to be a master of it. With Doncic racking up triple-doubles, one can only wonder how long before he actually registers a quadruple-double. Doncic is asked to pretty much carry the load for the Dallas Mavericks. With Luka Magic, anything is certainly possible, including the rare quadruple-double.

8. T.J. McConnell

When it comes to steals, T.J. McConnell has got to be one of the best. His pesky defense and hustle for the ball elevates him into a sleeper candidate for a triple-double. McConnell is a guard who's more than willing to do the dirty work, paving the way for the collection of rebounds and steals. Moreover, on the offensive end, he is also a respectable playmaker for the Indiana Pacers.

9. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is finally proving to be the Los Angeles Lakers' latest No. 1 option. While his breaking out with the Purple and Gold has come quite late, it's better late than never. Davis is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. As a result, this makes him a potential player who can tally the next quadruple-double.

Davis can easily get his points and rebounds. Furthermore, he's also a menacing shot blocker, so finishing in double figures in terms of rejections is ultimately possible. However, the shooters just need to make those shots whenever Davis kicks it out in order for all of these to be possible.

Although he's nearing the age of 40, LeBron James is still giving Father Time a tough workout. In fact, his all-around play is still capable of producing triple-doubles, which has been phenomenal.

James is often a triple-double threat. Although a quadruple-double might be a stretch, especially at his age now, James continues to surprise everyone. The King has already cemented his legacy, and with still enough gas left in the tank, an additional piece of history to his name should continue to elevate his case as the GOAT.