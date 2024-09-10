While playing well in college is a great way to get the attention of NBA scouts, playing well in college doesn't always translate well in the professional ranks. Vice versa, there are also times when a player fails to thrive at the college level but finds a way to flourish in the NBA. Let's take a look at 10 NBA players who were way better in the pros than in college.

Khris Middleton

College stats: 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 43% FG

NBA stats: 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 46% FG

Khris Middleton spent three respectable seasons with Texas A&M. However, it's safe to say he wasn't as great as he is today. The Texas A&M alum produced better numbers in The Association and shot better on 3-pointers. From a borderline starter in college, Middleton went on to win an NBA championship and make three All-Star Game appearances.

College stats: 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 51% FG

NBA stats: 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 47% FG

Jimmy Butler is currently the face of the Miami Heat. However, the path to his stardom was never easy. From being homeless to faxing his letter of intent to Marquette from McDonald's, Butler has come a long way.

In fact, it took time for Butler to adjust to the college game with Marquette before going on to have a decorated career in the NBA. After not having any accolades at the college level, Butler became a Most Improved Player of the Year winner and had five All-NBA Team selections, and six All-Star appearances in the NBA.

College stats: 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 63% FG

NBA stats: 27.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 50% FG

There's no question that Joel Embiid showcased glimpses of his potential back in Kansas. However, injuries ultimately slowed down the big man during his one-and-done stint with the Jayhawks.

But since making the jump to the NBA, Embiid has improved his production. But more importantly, from becoming Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Embiid emerged as an NBA MVP, seven-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team honors, and two-time league leader in scoring for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Andre Drummond

College stats: 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 54% FG

NBA stats: 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 54% FG

It's safe to say that Andre Drummond's college stint was disappointing compared to his high school showing. Fortunately, the UConn alum returned to his dominant self when he entered the NBA. Drummond led the NBA in rebounding four times in his career. Furthermore, he also became a two-time All-Star and an All-NBA Team player.

College stats: 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 57% FG

NBA stats: 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 52% FG

There's no question that Karl-Anthony Towns is currently one of the important pieces of the rising Minnesota Timberwolves. The all-around big man could simply do it all.

But back in college, it's safe to say KAT was playing in limited minutes thanks to Kentucky's system. He also played alongside future NBA players such as Devin Booker and Jahlil Okafor. However, when KAT was given the keys to be the centerpiece of the Timberwolves, he was ultimately unleashed and easily doubled his production.

Devin Booker

College stats: 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 47% FG

NBA stats: 24.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 47% FG

Speaking of Kentucky's unique system, it's quite hard to believe that Devin Booker, who once scored 70 points in an NBA game, was coming off the bench in college.

Thanks to limited minutes of play, it's easy to see why Booker's numbers weren't mind-boggling on paper. However, once he took on a bigger load for the Phoenix Suns, Booker has become one of the most lethal scorers in the NBA today.

Gerald Wallace

College stats: 9.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 44% FG

NBA stats: 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 47% FG

Mostly coming off the bench, Gerald Wallace didn't see a lot of playing time for Alabama. However, the 6-foot-8 forward showed enough promise to become a first-round draft pick despite his paltry production. Nevertheless, the Alabama alum made the most out of his NBA opportunity to become an All-Star forward while also making the All-Defensive NBA team.

Jrue Holiday

College stats: 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 45% FG

NBA stats: 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 46% FG

Back in his days at UCLA, it's safe to say that Jrue Holiday wasn't exactly turning heads with his production given that he had to share minutes with Darren Collison.

While Holiday did show glimpses in college, he fully blossomed at the NBA level. He has made a positive impact in the NBA, garnering two All-Star Game appearances, five All-Defensive team selections, and an NBA championship.

Zach LaVine

College stats: 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 44% FG

NBA stats: 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 46% FG

Speaking of UCLA, another promising talent out of that prestigious university was Zach LaVine. LaVine wasn't exactly producing individually great numbers, given that he took on the role of a Sixth Man. While he did showcase his athleticism, in the NBA, LaVine started to expand his arsenal and even became a two-time All-Star for the Chicago Bulls.

College stats: 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 46% FG

NBA stats: 21.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 44% FG

But before UCLA had Zach LaVine, there was Russell Westbrook. Playing as a reserve guard, Westbrook didn't see a lot of playing time. In fact, he didn't even average double figures in scoring in his entire college career.

However, with more playing time in The Association, Westbrook easily proved to everyone how he's one of the best all-around players of the game. He racked up triple-doubles on his way to nine All-Star Game appearances, nine All-NBA team selections, and an NBA MVP Award.