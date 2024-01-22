If imitation is the highest form of flattery, then these 10 NBA stars should be very flattered with their look-alikes.

Everyone is unique in your own way. However, that doesn't mean you won't come across people that look like you.

Even famous people like NBA stars somehow come across their doppelgangers. In fact, some NBA fans naturally look like their idols. Let's look at 10 NBA stars' biggest fan look-alikes.

Stephen Curry took the world by storm with his elite shooting, making him arguably the best shooter in the NBA of all-time. But while not anyone can replicate his shooting, someone halfway around the world has copied his look.

Sherwin Altagracia, or known as Stepping Curry, hails from the Philippines and often can be spotted copying the looks of the Warriors star from the jersey all the way to the beard. Furthermore, he's also not shy to showcase his range, given that he's a casual baller.

Klay Thompson

Fake Klay Thompson certainly made headlines after YouTuber Dawson Gurley nearly perfected the look. Furthermore, he also signed autographs and showcased his hoop skills. In fact, some Warriors fans were buying it for nearly seven years.

Unfortunately, Gurley received a lifetime ban from the Chase Center, after the YouTuber pulled off one of his biggest pranks by bypassing security and putting up some shots in the NBA court just before Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. This of course means that, crazy enough, the Warriors security personnel must've also fell for the prank that Gurley was indeed Klay Thompson.

Anthony Davis

Lakers fans are still waiting for Anthony Davis to take over and to play like the MVP he truly is. However, it seemed that the Lakers superstar was busy having coffee at Ralph's Coffee with online vlogger shawnthefoodsheep in New York. Fortunately for Lakers fans, the real Davis is still with the Lakers and focused on the ongoing NBA season

AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

Aside from Anthony Davis, teammate LeBron James also managed to find his own doppelganger. In a perfect timing for Halloween season, NBA fans were freaked out when there were a pair of LeBron James caught on camera.

Although some fans assumed the one in the stands was LeBron James from the future, The King relinquished all suspicions when he claimed that his doppelganger was Patrick Christopher.

Christopher was also an NBA player, who suited up for the Utah Jazz. Furthermore, he also worked at James' basketball camp.

Luka Doncic surely has the ability to dazzle NBA fans. But while he's used to playing in front of various basketball crowds, he couldn't help notice his look-alike from the stands.

A casual fan tried to get Doncic's attention while the Mavs star was getting ready for free throws, claiming to be his twin. The Slovenian sensation reciprocated with a smile, which led to an excitement by the fan.

As an NBA star, James Harden earns millions of dollars from his lucrative basketball career. However, a fan jokingly claimed that he worked with the current Clippers star at Walmart. As we all know, this wasn't the real former NBA MVP, but a fan who somehow successfully replicated Harden's signature beard and smile.

Kawhi Leonard

Fake Kawhi Leonard is about to have the best day of his life 🤣 (via @blogTO) pic.twitter.com/qwxh6y9gMF — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2019

When the Raptors barged into the NBA Finals, the Fake Kawhi Leonard was born. Enter, Royce Lando, a Brock University student who perfectly copied Kawhi Leonard's looks, including his signature braids.

Leonard carried the Raptors to the city's first-ever NBA title, which solidified his legacy. This also powered Lando's stardom as the “Fake Kawhi Leonard,” allowing him to sign autographs and getting MVP treatment from Raptors fans.

Furthermore, he even made a daring offer to go to the Clippers so that the real Leonard could stay in Toronto. Unfortunately for Raptors fans, the Clippers weren't agreeing to that offer.

Russell Westbrook meets Eastbrook 😅 pic.twitter.com/pOZo6rP1PA — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 27, 2023

If there's a Russell Westbrook, there apparently is also a Russell Eastbrook. The latter even dressed up similar to the former, which the current Clippers guard probably appreciated after snapping up a photo with his doppelganger.

Jordan Clarkson

When Jordan Clarkson finally made his much-anticipated Philippine national team debut, Filipino basketball fans went wild. But while Clarkson was able to return to his roots, the Jazz guard also stumbled across his look-alike in the form of basketball enthusiast Perry Lucas. Clarkson certainly appreciated the look by responding with a laughing emoji on his social media platform.

Kobe Bryant

A lot of people were inspired by the greatness of Kobe Bryant thanks to his Mamba Mentality. But while plenty of ballers aspire to replicate Bryant's work ethic, a JetBlue airline staff member gave Kobe fans something to talk about thanks to a familiar smile and laugh that resembled the late Lakers great.