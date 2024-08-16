Franchise players play an instrumental role in potentially leading organizations to NBA championships. Given that they're the best player in the team, it makes sense for franchises to build their roster around them.

But while having a great franchise player is important to have, it isn't the sole requisite to winning a NBA championship. In fact, there are times in the NBA when teams are better off without their best player. Let's take a look at 10 NBA teams that got better after losing their best player.

Golden State Warriors

Best player: Monta Ellis

For several years, the Golden State Warriors were led by volume scorer Monta Ellis. While Ellis was a lethal scorer, it's safe to say that the Warriors were hardly playoff relevant. But after his departure in 2012, the Warriors handed the keys to Stephen Curry. Curry transformed into the best shooter in the world and the Warriors became a dynasty.

Boston Celtics

Best player: Kyrie Irving

The arrival of Kyrie Irving seemed to be welcomed by the Boston Celtics, giving them a legitimate franchise player who won an NBA championship in Cleveland. However, without LeBron James, Irving struggled leading a young Celtics core of Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Furthermore, his injury issues never benefited the Celtics. However, when Irving left the Celtics for the Nets, Tatum and Brown emerged as an All-Star duo that carried the Celtics to several Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a Finals appearance in 2022 before they eventually won it all in 2024.

Detroit Pistons

Best player: Grant Hill

There's no question that Grant Hill was the franchise star that the Detroit Pistons wanted to rely on. But with his injuries and playoff shortcomings, the Pistons decided to send him to Orlando in a deal that landed Ben Wallace.

Wallace played an instrumental role in helping the Pistons secure the NBA Championship in 2004 at the expense of the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Furthermore, the Pistons became a legitimate contender in the East for several years after that.

Toronto Raptors

Best player: DeMar DeRozan

For several years, a Finals appearance and the NBA championship remained elusive to the Toronto Raptors. Although DeMar DeRozan was a franchise player that kept the Raptors relevant, trading him away in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard proved the be the answer for the franchise's championship pursuits.

Leonard led the Raptors to an NBA championship after taking down the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Miami Heat

Best player: Hassan Whiteside

After the Big Three was broken up in Miami, the franchise relied on Hassan Whiteside. He registered monster numbers, convincing the front office to give him a max deal.

However, his production never really translated to team wins. As a result, the Heat traded the 7-foot center to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. Moreover, they also acquired Jimmy Butler in a separate trade to return to the NBA Finals twice.

Denver Nuggets

Best player: Carmelo Anthony

The Nuggets relied on Carmelo Anthony ever since drafting him in 2003. While Melo made the Nuggets relevant, his style of play never really elevated the team into a championship contender. And when Melo made a trade request in 2011, the Nuggets shipped him to New York to play for the Knicks.

Without Melo, the Nuggets struggled for one season before becoming one of the best teams in the West without a star player. In fact, during the 2012-13 season, the Nuggets posted a 57-25 record.

Sacramento Kings

Best player: Tyrese Haliburton

There's no question that Tyrese Haliburton is a special talent, especially with the way he is playing for the Indiana Pacers today. However, before then, the Kings actually traded him for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis in 2022.

While letting go of Haliburton seemed like a crazy idea, the trade actually benefited the Kings. In fact after the trade, the Kings were able to end the longest playoff drought in the NBA.

Washington Wizards

Best player: Gilbert Arenas

After seven seasons, the Washington Wizards finally let go of their franchise player Gilbert Arenas. Throughout the years with Arenas at the helm, the Wizards failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs and often didn't make the playoffs at all.

When the Wizards finally traded Arenas to the Orlando Magic for Rashard Lewis in 2010, the Wizards gave the keys of the franchise to John Wall. With Wall, the Wizards at least got past the first round on two occasions.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Best player: Colin Sexton

Since LeBron James left Cleveland for the second time, the Cavaliers decided to rebuild by crowning 2018 first-round pick Colin Sexton as the team's franchise player. With Sexton at the helm, the Cavs failed to make the playoffs and posted losing seasons in consecutive years. But after trading Sexton in a deal for Donovan Mitchell in 2022, the Cavs finally ended their playoff absence.

Memphis Grizzlies

Best player: Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay played his first several years with the Memphis Grizzlies and starred for the team. However, with Gay around, the Grizzlies just couldn't seem to get on another level when it comes to contender status.

In the 2012-13 season, the Grizzlies went all in with their young core after sending Gay to Toronto in a three-team trade midway through the season. Later that year, the Grizzlies went as deep as the Western Conference Finals to kick off their greatest years as a franchise.