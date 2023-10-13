The Denver Nuggets are set to defend their NBA title this 2023-24 NBA season after Nikola Jokic and crew delivered the coveted NBA championship earlier this year. But while Jokic is expected to put up another MVP-worthy season, the Nuggets will have their hands full in trying to keep opposing contenders at bay. For this piece, let's rank the 10 NBA teams with the best chance to dethrone the Nuggets.

Sacramento Kings Sign Domantas Sabonis To Contract Extension 📝⏩ https://t.co/ualMU2paFq pic.twitter.com/YJ289pDM4w — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 7, 2023

Last season, the Kings finally ended their playoff drought after taking the third seed in the West with a 48-34 win-loss record. Although they suffered a first-round exit, they did manage to push the Golden State Warriors to seven games before waving the white flag. This year, it seems like the Kings are setting their sights on a bigger goal, which is an NBA championship.

During the offseason, the Kings managed to keep All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to keep their main duo alive with De'Aaron Fox. Furthermore, the Kings added more depth with the acquisitions of Chris Duarte and three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee. But with the Kings yet to win a playoff series since 2004, it's easy to rank them last in this list.

The Clippers have registered disappointing seasons ever since bringing together Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Originally, the franchise had hoped that the All-Star duo would eventually end the curse for the Clippers. However, that hasn't been the case with a string of disappointing playoff exits with no Finals appearance to show for it.

However, with the Leonard and George duo still intact, the Clippers are still considered championship contenders, nonetheless. Their case grows stronger with former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook rejoining the team. In addition to this, adding potential All-Star target James Harden via trade should help the team and would move them up the rankings.

While the team is filled with talent, health and injury concerns have always been a factor for the Clippers. And with the NBA implementing new load management rules, the Clippers will have to find ways to keep their star-studded duo healthy in time for the postseason.

If there's a big man that can keep in step with Nikola Jokic today, that would be reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Embiid powered the Sixers to a 54-28 win-loss record to finish third in the East. Unfortunately, they couldn't surpass the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. Nevertheless, Embiid and the Sixers are still considered title contenders in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

However, the Sixers need to keep Embiid away from injuries. Furthermore, the franchise also needs to keep the flames out of the James Harden saga that's going to potentially distract the team once the season commences.

Kyrie Irving joining the Mavs was supposedly a booster for the Mavs' title hopes. However, it turned out to be the complete opposite as the Mavs missed the bus to the postseason after finishing with a 38-44 record. However, with Irving staying in Dallas, the hope is that Luka Doncic and Irving will have more chemistry together this time around.

Doncic's potential MVP season and Irving's elite play should give the Mavs a run for the NBA title. However, injury concerns and keeping Irving's behavior off the court in check should be priorities. In addition to this, Doncic's maturity should also come into play for the upcoming season.

6. Boston Celtics

BREAKING: The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rOx1Hpwcpk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

For the past seasons, the Celtics were closer than ever to bringing the championship back to Boston. However, a 2022 Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors was the closest they've been. But while the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been kept intact, the arrival of NBA champion Jrue Holiday should give the Celtics a shot in the arm for another championship campaign.

5. Golden State Warriors

Early in the offseason, the Warriors wasted no time in piecing together a championship-worthy roster. They acquired 12-time All-Star Chris Paul before persuading Draymond Green to stay with the Warriors. While keeping their core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green intact, they also added Usman Garuba and veteran Rudy Gay to the roster.

The Warriors initially made waves after revealing the intention of signing former Defensive Player of the Year winner Dwight Howard, but the signing never materialized. With issues at the frontcourt, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors will regret not picking up Howard, who has proven that he's capable of containing the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

After making the NBA Finals back in 2021, the Suns certainly look like an entirely different team today. The franchise blew up their core by letting Chris Paul leave and shipping away DeAndre Ayton as part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade, leaving Devin Booker as the lone player of that 2021 squad.

However, the Suns look like a super team capable of winning it all. With Kevin Durant at the helm and the acquisition of three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, the Nuggets will have their hands full on defense in trying to contain three elite scorers on the floor.

Led by Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat went all the way to the NBA Finals before conceding to the Nuggets in five games. With Butler at the helm once again, it won't be surprising if the Heat can surpass their performance last season.

And with vengeance on their mind, the Heat should be hungrier than ever to finally seal the deal after losing their last two Finals trips. However, the Heat should be keen to move on after missing out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes on top of their Finals loss at the hands of the Nuggets.

The Lakers finally materialized heavy expectations after going all the way to the 2023 Western Conference Finals after a late push during the second half of last season. While being swept by the Denver Nuggets wasn't great, the Lakers should come in this year stronger than ever with a relatively successful offseason that gave them more depth.

Aside from keeping Rui Hachimura, the Lakers acquired Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Jaxon Hayes, Taurean Prince, and breakout player Christian Wood to surround the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell. With James aging, the Lakers are maximizing their limited championship window, which should be a threat to the Nuggets. In fact, it seems like the Lakers have yet to forget about their stinging Western Conference elimination.

The Bucks made headlines during the offseason after winning the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. By landing Lillard in Milwaukee, the Bucks have completed a combustible trio of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, All-Star Khris Middleton, and Lillard himself. With the Bucks intending to recapture championship glory, the Nuggets should watch out for the latest super team on the block.