Making an impact in the NFL is a goal for every football player. While some players become stars by building on a groundbreaking moment, others would only last after one. Although it’s still better than achieving nothing, it’s unfortunate that their glory is short lived. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NFL players who were one hit wonders.

Timmy Smith

Timmy Smith had an underwhelming rookie season, producing only 126 rushing yards. However, Smith’s rookie campaign was salvaged by his remarkable performance in the Super Bowl. He rushed for 204 yards in Super Bowl XXII to help the Washington Redskins defeat the Denver Broncos. To this day that is still an NFL record for most rushing yards in Super Bowl history. Unfortunately, nothing more fruitful came after that for Smith’s career.

David Tyree

Wide receiver David Tyree didn’t do anything remarkable during his stay in the NFL. However, that changed after Super Bowl XLII. Tyree make the “Helmet Catch” which largely contributed to the New York Giants’ Super Bowl conquest. To this day, that defeat of the New England Patriots is considered one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports. Sadly, Tyree would never display those skills again after a knee injury.

Jonas Gray

Like Smith and Tyree, Jonas Gray enjoyed success only after a game. But unfortunately for Gray, this one didn’t come with a trophy. In a game against the Indianapolis Colts, Gray exploded for four touchdowns and tallied 201 rushing yards. Although Gray did win the Super Bowl with the Patriots that season, he never maintained his starting role. Afterwards, Gray would bounce around the league, having brief stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Furthermore, Gray couldn’t even get his name called at the XFL Draft.

Gary Barnridge

In 2015, Gary Barnridge registered the best season of his NFL career. He registered 79 receptions, 1,043 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. After solid numbers for a 3-13 lowly Cleveland Browns team, many hoped that Barnridge would be the next great tight end for the franchise. He would never replicate that level of production again.

Steve Slaton

After being picked by the Houston Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft, Steve Slaton wasted no time in making an impact in his rookie season. He rushed for 1,282 yards, tallying nine touchdowns and 50 receptions. After a stellar rookie season, Slaton developed a fumbling problem. Moreover, a shoulder ultimately ended his stint with the Texans. Slaton wrapped up his NFL career after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Peyton Hillis

After a trade that sent him to the Cleveland Browns, Peyton Hillis had a memorable breakout season in his first season in Cleveland. He registered 1,177 rushing yards, tallied 11 touchdowns and caught 61 passes for 477 yards. For his performance in 2010, Hillis earned the privilege of being the poster boy of the Madden NFL 12 video game. Unfortunately, Hillis would never produce those numbers again before ending his NFL career in 2014.

Ickey Woods

After being selected in the second round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Ickey Woods immediately showed promise. In his rookie season, Woods displayed a historic season that saw him break several franchise records for the Bengals. He rushed for 1,066 yards to go alongside 15 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl appearance for the Bengals. Knee injuries hampered the UNLV standout in the following seasons, forcing Woods to wrap up his NFL career in 1991. Although his career was cut short, not a lot will forget his legendary Ickey Shuffle, which is considered to be one of the best celebratory routines after a touchdown.

C.J. Spiller

After Fred Jackson went down with an injury in the 2012 season, C.J. Spiller used it as an opportunity to have a breakout season. He rushed for 1,244 yards on only 207 carries. Moreover, he also tallied six touchdowns. But after a season that saw him make a Pro Bowl appearance, Spiller’s career would be derailed by injuries and the murder-suicide case of his step-grandfather. After the Buffalo Bills, Spiller had brief stopovers with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Chris Borland

Chris Borland only played one season in the NFL. In his rookie year, Borland tallied 108 tackles to lead the team defensively when NaVorro Bowman suffered an injury. In fact, Borland was in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year, finishing within top five. However, fans were surprised that Borland’s rookie year would be his last in the NFL. Borland announced his retirement after the 2014 season because of brain injuries.

Derek Anderson

After warming the bench during his first two seasons in the NFL, Derek Anderson finally got his opportunity during the 2007 season. He made his first Pro Bowl appearance after rushing for 3,787 yards with 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Although it seemed like Anderson would become a big part of the Browns’ future, his production would never be the same after suffering a string of injuries.