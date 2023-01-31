All attention will be on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57. The presumptive MVP is playing with a high ankle sprain, so his injury status leading up to the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be under the microscope for the next two weeks.

Mahomes may have been hobbling often during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals but he reportedly did not suffer any more serious damage to his right ankle, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Indications are Patrick Mahomes came out of Sunday’s game without any major setbacks on the high ankle sprain,” writes Fowler. Although the Chiefs will still exercise caution, this update is surely great news.

The Chiefs obviously need Mahomes no matter their opponent but against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will also need him to be great. Philadelphia has an insane pass rush led by budding star Haason Reddick and stalwarts Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. Two weeks should be enough time for Mahomes to start feeling less pain in his ankle, though it is no guarantee.

Even with the injury, Mahomes was brilliant in the AFC title game, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns and making a key scramble that set up the game-winning field goal thanks to a Cincinnati penalty. The Eagles have yet to see a good quarterback in the playoffs so they may struggle to contain Mahomes and the Chiefs if the superstar quarterback is nearing 100 percent.