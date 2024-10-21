The NBA has a surplus of basketball talent. Given that the NBA is the best basketball league in the world, this doesn't come as a surprise. While basketball fans are often keeping tabs on player movements, a lot of movements are often overlooked.

In hindsight, these player acquisitions can turn out to be championship-changing moments. Here's a look at 10 of the NBA's most under-the-radar player acquisitions that paid off big time.

10. Heat gamble on Chris Andersen

After initially not being able to land a team in the 2012-2013 season, Chris Andersen was picked up by the Miami Heat during their Big Three era. Anderson signed a pair of 10-day deals before being converted to a rest-of-season deal.

The Birdman added depth to the Heat's frontcourt, which proved to be pivotal in Miami's first championship since 2006. Andersen shined bright in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting. The Birdman wouldn't miss for the rest of the series.

9. Lakers take a chance on Alex Caruso

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Alex Caruso labored in the NBA G-League and proved his worth in the NBA Summer League. With his grit and hustle, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him up.

Unexpectedly, Caruso proved his worth and emerged as a key player in the Lakers' rotation. Caruso's impact were made beyond the box score, ultimately helping the Purple and Gold to an NBA championship in 2020.

8. Mavericks take in J.J. Barea

Speaking of undrafted players, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a 5'10 guard out of Puerto Rico back in 2006. Although undersized and often relegated to the bench, Barea stepped up big time in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Despite faced with the Big Three of the Miami Heat, Barea's lockdown defense and timely scoring helped the Mavericks win the franchise's first NBA championship. In the pivotal Game 5, Barea exploded for 17 points, spiked by four threes.

7. Celtics round out roster with Eddie House and James Posey

Prior to the 2007-2008 season, the Boston Celtics pretty much assembled a big three of their own with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. They went on to fill up the roster with role players Eddie House and James Posey. Both House and Posey became crucial pieces in the 2008 NBA Finals as they converted timely baskets to propel the Celtics to an NBA title that season.

6. Warriors sign Gary Payton II for the rest of the season

After going undrafted, Gary Payton II pretty much bounced around the NBA while spending time in the NBA G-League. But after the Golden State Warriors picked him up for good, Payton II pretty much showcased his skills at the best time possible.

Thanks to his elite perimeter defense and timely buckets, the Warriors extended their dynasty by winning their first NBA title since Kevin Durant's departure.

5. Bucks steal Khris Middleton from the Pistons

Although Brandon Jennings initially played like a lottery pick, injuries slowed him down, forcing the Milwaukee Bucks to trade him to the Pistons in return for an overlooked Khris Middleton.

After Middleton was buried on the Detroit Pistons bench, the Bucks completely developed him into a reliable two-way player. Middleton emerged as a three-time All-Star. But more importantly, he played an instrumental role in helping the Bucks win the franchise's first championship in five decades.

4. Raptors trade for Marc Gasol

Although the Toronto Raptors made headlines for acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green from the Spurs, it was the deal that landed Marc Gasol in Toronto that pretty much sealed their championship hopes.

Gasol was the final piece of their championship puzzle, as the former Defensive Player of the Year fortified the Raptors' defense while also being a huge playmaker on offense. Months after Gasol's acquisition, the Raptors hoisted their first NBA Championship trophy.

3. Pistons give away Grant Hill for an undrafted Ben Wallace

Grant Hill was pretty much a huge star in his prime. But not wanting to let him walk without getting something in return, the Pistons sneakily traded him to the Orlando Magic for Ben Wallace, who was undrafted in the 1996 NBA Draft.

Although Pistons fans were initially disappointed, Wallace became a fan favorite after his defensive presence propelled the Pistons to an NBA title at the expense of the Lakers dynasty.

2. Spurs pick up Boris Diaw

During his stint with the Charlotte Bobcats, Boris Diaw was quite disappointing as the team's starting center. This led to the Bobcats releasing Diaw. Recognizing his talent, the San Antonio Spurs picked him up.

In the process, Diaw was kept under watch to keep his playing shape in check. Although it was an overlooked acquisition by many, Diaw played an instrumental role in helping the Spurs win the NBA championship in 2014.

1. Nuggets draft Nikola Jokic in the second round

Nearly everyone overlooked Serbian prospect Nikola Jokic. In fact, during the 2014 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets selected Jokic during a Taco Bell commercial in the second round. Fast-forward to today, Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP. But more importantly, he even led the Nuggets to its first NBA championship in 2023.