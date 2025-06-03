In today's NBA, stars change teams at every trade deadline and free agency period. As of June 3rd, the longest-tenured All-Stars in the league are Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors. Giannis Antetokounmpo is close behind, having spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Milwaukee could trade their star soon. According to Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, he does not want to see the MVP finalist declare a trade this summer.

After an ACL injury to Damian Lillard and another first-round playoff exit, experts expect Antetokounmpo to request a trade this summer. Teams around the league will line up to offer packages for the nine-time All-NBA selection. However, Podziemski offered his thoughts on the situation. According to him, he much prefers players to stay with their original team for their entire career.

Podziemski grew up in Wisconsin and was a big Bucks fan as a kid. He spoke to Kay Adams on Tuesday's episode of Up and Adams about the rumors swirling around the superstar. To him, Antetokoumpo playing in another city just doesn't feel right.

“Anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all.” Brandin Podziemski on Giannis—to him, The Greek Freak IS the Bucks. @heykayadams | @brandinpodziem2 pic.twitter.com/wgTFXmKwFj — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's like Steph(en Curry) not playing for the Warriors,” Podziemski said about the Greek Freak changing teams. “All guys who've cemented their legacy and what they're about in this league on one team, you never expect it to change. It's the same as Luka (Doncic) in Dallas. The whole world is shocked because of the player that he is and you could see that they were building around him. It's like any star in the league that stays with one team, you expect them to be in one jersey, and anywhere else just doesn't seem right at all.”

Article Continues Below

Even though he is with the Warriors, Podziemski still has an affinity for his hometown. For him, his goal is to win a championship in Milwaukee for Golden State against the Bucks.

Grew up idolizing Giannis. Dreamed of playing for the Bucks. Now Brandin Podziemski loves Golden State and wants to win a title in Milwaukee… against them. 🏆@heykayadams | @brandinpodziem2 pic.twitter.com/L89JCQgWqM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It'd be pretty cool to win a championship in Milwaukee against them, that would be something cool,” Podziemski said. “But I love Golden State. I love everything that they've invested in me despite having Hall-of-Famers all the time, around me. It's pretty cool to be wanted as a young player.”

Podziemski and Antetokounmpo are at different points in their careers. However, if the young Warriors guard has his way, they will stay where they are and finish their careers with one team. However, Milwaukee's superstar fits what the Warriors are looking for. Therefore, there is a world in which they are in the same deal.