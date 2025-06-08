Former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young relived Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith’s epic NBA Finals blunder in 2018, which turned LeBron James’ Game 1 masterpiece performance into a losing effort. While Warriors’ Draymond Green revealed Kevin Durant’s near-reunion, Young looked back at how big of a threat Golden State considered James to be.

For a moment, he thought Smith did the right thing, and that the joke was on him, Young said, per Gil’s Arena.

“I was confused. The way he looked so confident, I thought they were winning,” Young said. “I knew we was up, but he got the rebound, and he could have easily went back up, but he dribbled out. And that made me look at the clock wrong.”

In a game where James finished with 51 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, Nick Young was relieved that he and the Warriors grabbed the win in the Finals’ opener.

“We felt like we dodged that one,” Young added. “I don’t know if I should say this, but we felt like the Finals were Houston [Rockets], but we knew LeBron [James] could change the series.”

Smith famously forgot the score in crunch time. With 4.7 seconds left and the game tied at 107, the Cavs veteran pulled down Curry’s missed free throw in the paint, and dribbled the ball out instead of going for the win or finding an open teammate. Then, Golden State won 124-114 in overtime.

Nick Young and the Warriors would go on to sweep the Cavs 4-0.

Article Continues Below
More Warriors News
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals Kevin Durant trade was ‘at finish line’Troy Finnegan ·
Stephen Curry Olympics dagger against France
Clippers’ Nic Batum drops eye-opening take on Stephen Curry’s Olympic heroicsAlex House ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center.
Warriors rumors: Jonathan Kuminga free agency hit with harsh reality from InsiderJulian Ojeda ·
LeBron James, Stephen (Steph) Curry, who may be heading to an ESPN NBA broadcasting booth after they retire, after Lakers-Warriors game on December 25, 2024.
ESPN has ‘hopeful’ LeBron James, Stephen Curry wishAndrew Korpan ·
Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at the Chase Center with Richard Jefferson in the background
Richard Jefferson drops Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Stephen Curry takeJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Warriors’ Draymond Green disagrees with LeBron James’ radical playoff ideaMalik Brown ·

Draymond Green reveals Kevin Durant to the Warriors was close

Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center
Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

After the Warriors’ second-round exit, Draymond Green delivered his takes on the playoffs and reflected on his 2024-25 campaign, which nearly saw a Kevin Durant reunion with the Warriors. The Phoenix Suns’ All-Star forward was nearly dealt back to the Bay, where Durant and the Warriors captured back-to-back championships in 2018.

Green says Durant’s return to the Warriors was a deal that was very close to getting done.

“I saw Joe [Lacob]; and Joe gets excited; that’s my guy,” Green said, via Stinar. “Joe goes, ‘Draymond, I think we’re gonna get Kevin Durant; it’s right there at the finish line; it’s happening.’ We’re getting Kevin Durant back… We talk about it, he’s like, You think it’ll work? I’m like, absolutely… He comes running back to me like two minutes later. Draymond, Draymond, I wasn’t supposed to say anything. Don’t say nothing to nobody.”

The Warriors struck a deal with the Heat for Jimmy Butler instead.