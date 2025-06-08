Former Dallas Mavericks coach Don Nelson is making an addition to the list of awards that he already has. Nelson is the winner of this year's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced on June 8.

When he gets his award, he plans on paying tribute to some of his fashion choices by wearing a pair of Luka Doncic's signature shoes, according to Marc Stein. Along with the shoes, he plans on wearing a tuxedo jacket, jeans, and a necklace of shells from the island of Ni'ihau.

The reason for Nelson wearing Doncic's shoes is to share how he wasn't a fan of the Mavericks trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Luka is my dear friend,” Nelson said. “And to protest his being traded from the Mavericks to L.A., I'm going to wear a pair of his new shoes. I wanted to mention that. “My philosophy was always, when you've got a great player, he's yours for a lifetime. You don't get rid of great players. When that happened, I was pretty disappointed.”

Don Nelson plans on making fashion statement

Article Continues Below

Nelson is not the only person who was disappointed about the Mavericks making the trade, and it's safe to say almost the entire city of Dallas may have felt some type of way about the move. Nonetheless, Nelson seems to be excited about receiving the lifetime achievement award, and he mentioned that he may be one of his best.

“I think it's one of the best honors I ever had,” Nelson said. “I'm very proud to get it.

“I haven't had shoes on for six years. And I haven't been on a plane for about seven. But I figured that this would be something I should probably be there for.”

Nelson is the second-winningest head coach in league history behind Gregg Popovich, and he's been on the bench for teams such as the Mavericks, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors.