While appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski was asked by host Kay Adams if Steve Kerr ever showed him old highlights, and whether he sees any similarities in their games.

The question teed up a playful comparison, but Podziemski quickly shut it down with a laugh in a clip that later made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Nah… No. I don't see it… Maybe just that we can shoot the ball." Brandin Podziemski on the similarities between him and Steve Kerr

The light-hearted exchange has since gone viral across Warriors news circles, especially as fans continue to debate just how much of Kerr’s game, if any, shows up in Podziemski, who just wrapped up the second NBA season of his career.

While the two share a role as sharp shooting guards, that’s where most similarities end. Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season while shooting 37.2% from deep. His physicality and court vision add layers Kerr, known primarily as a shooter, didn’t rely on as a player.

Adams pushed the conversation further by wondering if maybe there was a stylistic link — perhaps Kerr sees something of himself in Podziemski. But the young guard shrugged off the suggestion, joking that Kerr isn’t exactly queuing up YouTube highlights of himself for the team to watch.

While the comparisons to the Warriors head coach stem from their shared shooting touch and high basketball IQ, Podziemski plays with far more burst and physicality. He rebounds like a wing, creates off the bounce, and brings an edge and energy that captures the identity of this new Warriors era.

Even so, the mutual respect is there. Kerr has praised Podziemski’s feel for the game and defensive instincts throughout the season — but clearly, Podz isn’t in a hurry to model his career after anyone else’s.

In the end, it was a playful moment that offered a glimpse into the locker room culture. The young shooting guard is carving his own path with the Dubs, and he's doing it with confidence, humor, and just the right amount of swagger.