While appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski was asked by host Kay Adams if Steve Kerr ever showed him old highlights, and whether he sees any similarities in their games.

The question teed up a playful comparison, but Podziemski quickly shut it down with a laugh in a clip that later made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The light-hearted exchange has since gone viral across Warriors news circles, especially as fans continue to debate just how much of Kerr’s game, if any, shows up in Podziemski, who just wrapped up the second NBA season of his career.

While the two share a role as sharp shooting guards, that’s where most similarities end. Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season while shooting 37.2% from deep. His physicality and court vision add layers Kerr, known primarily as a shooter, didn’t rely on as a player.

Article Continues Below
More Warriors News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
How Don Nelson will ‘protest’ Luka Doncic trade at award ceremonyMalik Brown ·
Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena
Former Warrior Nick Young admits ‘confusion’ on JR Smith ruining LeBron James’ NBA Finals masterpieceJosue Pavon ·
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green reveals Kevin Durant trade was ‘at finish line’Troy Finnegan ·
Stephen Curry Olympics dagger against France
Clippers’ Nic Batum drops eye-opening take on Stephen Curry’s Olympic heroicsAlex House ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center.
Warriors rumors: Jonathan Kuminga free agency hit with harsh reality from InsiderJulian Ojeda ·
LeBron James, Stephen (Steph) Curry, who may be heading to an ESPN NBA broadcasting booth after they retire, after Lakers-Warriors game on December 25, 2024.
ESPN has ‘hopeful’ LeBron James, Stephen Curry wishAndrew Korpan ·

Adams pushed the conversation further by wondering if maybe there was a stylistic link — perhaps Kerr sees something of himself in Podziemski. But the young guard shrugged off the suggestion, joking that Kerr isn’t exactly queuing up YouTube highlights of himself for the team to watch.

While the comparisons to the Warriors head coach stem from their shared shooting touch and high basketball IQ, Podziemski plays with far more burst and physicality. He rebounds like a wing, creates off the bounce, and brings an edge and energy that captures the identity of this new Warriors era.

Even so, the mutual respect is there. Kerr has praised Podziemski’s feel for the game and defensive instincts throughout the season — but clearly, Podz isn’t in a hurry to model his career after anyone else’s.

In the end, it was a playful moment that offered a glimpse into the locker room culture. The young shooting guard is carving his own path with the Dubs, and he's doing it with confidence, humor, and just the right amount of swagger.