Check out our top picks for the best Relaxing and Satisfying games on the Steam Summer Sale 2024.

PowerWash Simulator – 30% off

Description: Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find, all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Relax, unwind in single player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighbourhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain.

Stardew Valley – 40% off

Description: You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?

If you haven't yet, grab Stardew Valley. From turning your old farm plot into a bustling land to playing with up to 7 other friends, this game is both relaxing and satisfying for a good value. There are multiple bachelors and bachelorettes to approach and romance, a vast cave to live out your RPG dreams, fish, and more in Stardew Valley.

Sun Haven – 50% off

Description: Build your farm and relationships with townsfolk, or forge ahead on a quest of magic, monsters, and dragons. Level up through a skill tree in 8 person multiplayer, or adventure solo!

Immerse yourself in over 30,000 lines of dialogue, romance any (or all…) 23 characters, embark on side quests, interact with hundreds of unique NPCs, solve riddles, and discover secrets all around you in this lore-rich, story-driven world. Your actions may shape your journey, but your choices will determine your legacy. Where will your adventure take you?

Every Sun Haven playthrough is fully customizable with tons of in-game settings. Adjust the length of each day to be faster or shorter, make yourself invincible to damage, turn off seasonal pests that eat your crops, toggle weather effects on and off, or just enjoy the vanilla game with default settings!

My Time at Sandrock – 30% off

Description: Travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take on the role of a fledgling Builder. Use your trusty toolset to gather resources, construct machines, and turn your run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility to save the town from the jaws of economic ruin!

Just like My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock takes place in a wholesome post-apocalyptic world 330 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies.

After accepting a job offer to become Sandrock’s newest Builder, you’ll arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it’s up to you and your trusty tools to restore the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!

Coral Island – 20% off

Description: Coral Island is a vibrant and laid-back reimagining of farm sim games. Be who you want and experience enchanting island living at your own pace—live off the land, nurture animals, build relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and make the world around you a more vital and harmonious place.

It’s time to leave big-city life in Pokyo behind and start a new chapter of your life on Coral Island!

Be who you want and create the idyllic farm of your dreams, where you’ll tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with the natural world around you. Help revitalize the nearby town and its surrounding coral reefs, and forge relationships with a vibrant community of more than 70 fellow people who call Coral Island home.

Unpacking – 50% off

Description: Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – 60% off

Description: Potion Craft is an alchemist simulator where you physically interact with your tools and ingredients to brew potions. You're in full control of the whole shop: invent new recipes, attract customers and experiment to your heart's content. Just remember: the whole town is counting on you.

Leaves, flowers, berries, roots, fruits, minerals, and a plethora of mushrooms are at the ready for your mortar and pestle. Just like espresso, the fineness of the grind matters! Every day customers will come to your store looking for solutions to their problems. You will face consequences depending on what you decide to sell them. Attract guilds, befriend notable figures (or feud with them), gain riches and influence – and one day, you may even decide the fate of the whole town.

Sticky Business – 25% off

Description: Experience the joy of running your own cozy small business: Create stickers, pack orders and hear your customers’ stories. Time to build the cutest shop on the internet!

Combine dozens of elements to create your own collection and sell them to like-minded people. Different stickers attract different customers! You can add some sparkles or holo effects to make them even more special!

My Time at Portia – 80% off

Description: Start a new life in the enchanting town of Portia! Restore your Pa's neglected workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this charming post-apocalyptic land!

Armed with your Pa's old handbook and workbench, you must gather, mine and craft your way to being crowned the number one workshop in Portia. Help the locals rebuild the town and uncover the secrets locked deep away beneath it. Be prepared though…it won't be easy!

The town of Portia is full of friendly new faces for you to meet. Make friends, complete requests, exchange gifts, go on dates and let romance blossom!

Inspired by the magic of Studio Ghibli, My Time at Portia whisks you away to a world of wonder that you won't forget. How will you spend your time at Portia?

DAVE THE DIVER – 30% off

Description: DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures. Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown. Running out of oxygen means leaving collected items and fish behind!