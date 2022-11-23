Published November 23, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

100 Thieves announced the departure of four of their League of Legends players earlier today as the LCS preseason heats up.

“Cherished every step of the journey. Thank you,” the tweet read.

The departed players, top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, mid laner Felix “Abbedagge” Braun, bot laner Victor “FBI” Huang, and support Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun, were all mentioned on the tweet. The only one to remain part of the org is their jungler, Can “Closer” Çelik, who has responded to the initial announcement.

❤️❤️ Best of luck to all of you — Closer (@closerlol) November 22, 2022

As of the time of writing, the destination of each player is yet to be confirmed with the exception of huhi who is headed back to Golden Guardians after he left the org in 2020 to join 100 Thieves.

This season, we're taking back what's ours. The boys are back together and ready to dominate once more, as we welcome @huhi back to the Golden Guardians family as our LCS support!

**Pending Riot Approval** pic.twitter.com/Xns6jouXfy — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) November 22, 2022

This 100 Thieves announcement follows after rumors surround the organization, the most notable of which is their agreement with legendary AD Carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng. Unfortunately, no confirmation about the return of the GOAT, or for any other members of the team to replace the departed four players, have yet been made.

Ssumday began his professional career when he played for South Korean organization KT Rolster. He eventually moved to the LCS and played for Team Dignitas in the 2017 season. Ssumday has been playing for 100 Thieves since 2018, and during his time in NA he was consistently one of the better top laners in the region. A return to his true home in the LCK shouldn’t be impossible, but rumors state that he will be joining Evil Geniuses, instead.

Abbedagge has bounced from multiple teams in the LEC, while 100 Thieves became his first (and only) home in the LCS. His name rose to popularity when he became part of the Schalke miracle run back in 2020.

FBI joined 100 Thieves after his year with Golden Guardians and has been with the former org for two years. He built his name from the ground up, turning it from a random import’s tag to one belonging to a top AD carry in the region. While no confirmation has been made, it’s said that he will come along with Ssumday in joining Evil Geniuses for the upcoming LCS 2023 Season.