The Chicago Bears are one of the more interesting teams in the NFL as the preseason is in full swing. After having the worst record in the league last year and landing the number one pick, GM Ryan Poles turned that pick into a trade for DJ Moore that initiated a massive roster transformation this summer. Poles did work on both sides of the ball, starting with the offense. Alongside Moore, he added D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Wright, Nate Davis, Tyler Scott, and PJ Walker to go with the addition of Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last year. He did an equally impressive amount of work on defense as well; Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings, TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Tyrique Stevenson, Zacch Pickens, Gervon Dexter Sr, and Kendall Williamson are all new names in Chicago. As the preseason progresses, all of these guys are looking to prove that they deserve some serious playing time come the start of the regular season. In terms of right now, two players that are rookies are seeing their stocks skyrocket heading into the second preseason game: Tyler Scott and Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears did as much damage in the 2023 NFL Draft as they have done during 2023 NFL free agency in order to transform this roster. Recently, free agency has been the bigger highlight in Chicago, as the latest signing of Ngakoue gives the Bears an All Pro caliber pass rusher to anchor the defensive line. Nevertheless, the draft is where they snagged two players that are really turning heads in both training camp and the one preseason game so far. Rookies Tyler Scott out of the University of Cincinnati and Tyrique Stevenson out of the University of Miami are in line to be major difference makers for the Bears this year, with the latter currently slotted in the starting lineup on the defensive depth chart. With the preseason about to turn the corner into the regular season, Scott and Stevenson are two Bears players on the roster who are proving to be steals in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tyler Scott

The Bears trading for DJ Moore this offseason pretty much set the top three wide receivers on their depth chart in stone. Moore will join Claypool and Darnell Mooney as three truly formidable weapons for quarterback Justin Fields. This will be massive for Fields in his third year in the NFL and second year under OC Luke Getsy, as this is typically the year that elite quarterbacks make the turn into joining the upper echelon of signal callers in the NFL. Although Fields figures to have his top three weapons, the performance of Tyler Scott in training camp has many around the Bears believing Fields has himself a strong fourth in the rookie.

Tyler Scott has true 4.3 speed, as he clocked unofficial times of 4.29 and 4.32 for the 40-yard dash during the NFL draft process at various workouts. This is the exact type of weapon that will work well in a Justin Fields offense that will be all about getting the ball out of his hands and letting the playmakers work. Not to mention, Scott could prove to be an invaluable asset in the return game, as he has the type of speed that could make both kick and punt returns pivotal momentum shifts. Although Scott won't start the season regularly on the field, his performance in preseason has him climbing up the Bears depth chart as a rookie more than most players on the roster.

Tyrique Stevenson

Out of all of the cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tyrique Stevenson was one of the higher ranked prospects. Still, he fell late into the second round where the Bears drafted him with the 56nd pick. Nevertheless, this could prove to be a great landing spot for Stevenson given the primarily young secondary in Chicago. Last year, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon played very well as rookies and got plenty of playing time, with the former establishing himself as one of the better rookie secondary players in the NFL. While Brisker is slated to be a starter come Week 1, Gordon still has plenty of room to develop, and Stevenson has come into training camp already proving that he deserves the starting nod. Alongside Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson, the Bears have a young, exciting secondary that could make a lot of noise this year.

It has been no sure thing that Tyrique Stevenson would start the Bears season as a starting cornerback, yet his training camp performance was supplemented in a major way after the Bears first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Stevenson had multiple PBU's as well as some strong form tackling, and he looked very comfortable matching up against NFL wide receivers. He looked like a seamless fit opposite Johnson, Brisker and Jackson, and he is set to be the starter in Week 1 if the regular season started this Sunday. Stevenson had plenty of hype going into Bears training camp, but that hype has only grown as he establishes himself on the Bears roster as one of the top guys on the cornerback depth chart.