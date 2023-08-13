The Chicago Bears appear to be in a position to put together a much better season than they did in 2022 when they finished with a 3-14 record.

While that was the worst record in the league, it left them in the most advantageous draft position. The Bears knew they were in a strong spot to command the offseason because they had Justin Fields, their quarterback of the present and foreseeable future.

They did not need the first pick in the draft, and they were able to trade that selection to the Carolina Panthers for a series of dynamic draft picks and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.

That was a huge get for general manager Ryan Poles, because the Bears had one of the worst wide receiver crews in the league last year. It's difficult to say how much they have improved after one preseason game, but there's every reason to think that Moore is a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

The Bears have made a slew of moves to improve in 2023, and there is every reason to think that this team can deliver an 8-9 record or slightly better this season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff have to be concerned with putting the best players on the field for each of their 17 games. It would not be a surprise if several relatively unheralded players unseat more well known players in the starting lineup.

In this piece we look at a couple of Bears starters who could find themselves demoted to second-team status — or worse — as the 2023 season approaches.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool

There is no doubt that Fields and Moore will be mainstays in the lineup. The Bears are hoping that Fields can climb the ladder of starting NFL quarterbacks while Moore has a chance to be a Pro Bowl receiver at the end of the season.

But what about Chase Claypool, whom the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He should be able to start opposite Moore, but there are no guarantees of that happening.

Claypool has definitely been on edge in training camp, and he started off by squabbling with defensive back Eddie Jackson. Claypool did not like the contact Jackson made after an early drill.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams came to Jackson's defense, saying he didn't think the hit was late or illegal.

“We have good ball players. We have good decision-makers. With Eddie, Eddie’s a phenomenal decision-maker. I would say before I look at the film, I hope not.”

Claypool continued to get mouthy with Jackson, and that forced Poles to step between them. Perhaps Claypool understands that his position is vulnerable.

He caught just 14 passes for 140 yards in 7 games with the Bears last year and he did not get into the end zone. The Bears did not expect Claypool to rise to the position of star once he was acquired, but he certainly could have been expected to produce more than his meager total.

It would not be a shock if Equanimeous St. Brown, rookie Tyler Scott or another receiver was able to emerge as a starter.

Claypool did not play in Chicago's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a hamstring injury. Once he can compete in the remaining preseason games, he must demonstrate his skill and ability if he is going to hold on to that job.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor

Vildor is a veteran defensive back who has been with the Bears for the last three seasons. He has played in 34 games for Chicago and he has started 22 of them to this point.

Vildor has 10 passes defensed and 1 interception in the past three years, and that's not an impressive total. There are no guarantees about Vildor's status to this point.

Rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terrell Smith appear to have excellent chances of wresting the starting job away from Vildor.

Stevenson was extremely fired up in the preseason opener against the Titans, and he was victimized early in the game by Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore. After that play, Stevenson played alert and aggressive football.

“I feel like I was really more juiced up than comfortable on the first few plays,” Stevenson said. “Then, really after that play, it just made me realize like, you got to lock in, you got to focus, you got to do the small things right.”