Which players should the Cardinals trade for?

The Arizona Cardinals had an unequivocally disappointing 2023 NFL campaign. They closed with a 4-13 record and missed the playoffs. Not surprisingly, the franchise now eyes significant improvements in the upcoming 2024 offseason. Identifying key acquisitions could be pivotal for their roster enhancement.

Cardinals' 2023 Season

Struggles plagued the Cardinals throughout the 2023 season. After a defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 11, the Cardinals sealed their second consecutive losing season. Subsequent losses to the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers further solidified their playoff elimination. This resulted in missing the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. Despite the presence of the talented Kyler Murray at quarterback, offensive consistency remained elusive. Defensive challenges, notably in the secondary, also compounded their issues.

The team equaled their 4-13 record from the prior season, securing a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. Notably absent from the roster was DeAndre Hopkins, released during the offseason. It marked the first time since 2019 that he wasn't part of the team.

Offseason Considerations

With a foundation built around Murray, the Arizona Cardinals aim to fortify their roster for sustained success. They have a reasonable amount of salary cap space. That said, strategic trades could also facilitate their objectives.

Standout safety Budda Baker also enters the final year of his contract. He could be a trade asset that can offer the potential for substantial returns from teams closer to championship contention. Conversely, trading offensive tackle DJ Humphries could primarily focus on creating cap flexibility. This presents value to teams in need of tackle depth. Trading Humphries would yield $9 million in cap space. This could potentially enable the Cardinals to maneuver in April's draft. This is similar to what they did last year, securing the Houston Texans' 2024 first-round pick in the process.

Here we will look at the two best players the Arizona Cardinals must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Justin Jefferson, WR

The notion of trading Justin Jefferson, widely regarded as the premier receiver in the league as he enters his prime, might initially appear unfathomable. That's especially true for Minnesota Vikings fans. However, the franchise could still seriously entertain the idea of dealing Jefferson during this offseason.

Keep in mind that a potential “full-scale rebuild” looms in the Twin Cities. Committing to a contract extension for Jefferson, estimated to command around $30 million annually, wouldn't align with the prospect of enduring lean years for the majority of the contract's duration.

Rather than committing to Jefferson long-term, the Vikings might explore leveraging his substantial trade value. This could catalyze a rebuilding process akin to what their NFC North rival Detroit Lions recently undertook with the trade of star quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Should Jefferson become available, the Arizona Cardinals could emerge as highly interested suitors. Arizona possesses considerable draft capital in the upcoming year, boasting 13 selections. These include six within the top 90 picks and two in the first round. Acquiring a player of Jefferson's caliber could be a savvy move for a franchise seeking to contend. This is especially true with a healthy Kyler Murray leading the charge.

Considering the Cardinals' leading receiver last season was tight end Trey McBride, it's evident that the team needs to bolster its receiving corps with elite talent. Of course, drafting prospects like Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 4 overall remains an option. Still, pursuing a proven commodity like Jefferson through a trade could be even more enticing.

Josh Sweat, DE

Eagles #94- Josh Sweat, DE (2018-Present) – Drafted in 2018 (Round 4: Pick 130)

– 1x Pro-Bowler

– 88 Games, 35 Sacks pic.twitter.com/XCuDUEjKbs — Philly Sports Best By Number (@philly_number) February 2, 2024

The Cardinals' defense struggled in 2023. They ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed and 30th in net yards per pass attempt allowed. This means the Cardinals face urgent needs along the defensive line. As such, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat emerges as a logical trade target. He boasts the ability to set the edge, rush the passer, and familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon's system.

Amidst Philadelphia's rebuilding phase, they might entertain offers for Sweat. The Cardinals could leverage their draft picks and potentially some current players in exchange for Sweat. Yes, such a move would require significant investment. However, acquiring Sweat could significantly bolster Arizona's defense and position them to compete for a playoff berth in the 2024 season.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals obviously face many critical decisions in the 2024 NFL offseason as they aim to rebound from a disappointing 2023 campaign. Targeting players like Justin Jefferson and Josh Sweat in potential trades could reshape their roster and fortify key areas of need. Jefferson's dynamic playmaking ability could provide a much-needed spark to their receiving corps. As for Sweat, his presence along the defensive line could shore up a defense in need of improvement. As the offseason progresses, the Cardinals must navigate the complexities of the trade market while balancing their long-term vision. With strategic moves and prudent investments, the Cardinals have the opportunity to emerge as a formidable contender in the NFC landscape once again.