After releasing DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals are poised to look much differently on offense. As the Cardinals look to round out their new-look offensive core, Arizona look to a former Tennessee Titans pass-catcher.

The Cardinals have signed tight end Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract, per his agent Derrick Fox (h/t ML Football). Ironically, Swaim's former Titans were where Hopkins ended up signing in free agency.

Following the unintended swap, Swaim will now join an Arizona tight end room that also features Zach Ertz and Trey McBride among a litany of others. Ertz is expected to carry the load at TE. However, Ertz appeared in just 10 games this past season as he dealt with a season-ending knee injury. McBride started 13 games as a rookie last season, but caught just 29 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At this stage of his career, Geoff Swaim is not the second coming of Travis Kelce. If he officially makes the final roster, he will still be behind Swaim and McBride assuming both are healthy. However, Swaim is a veteran TE with plenty of NFL experience. General manager Monti Ossenfort knows him from their time together on the Titans. While Swaim's addition won't make Arizona contenders, he's a sensible addition for an offense in a rebuilding phase.

Geoff Swaim has appeared in 86 games over his eight-year NFL career. He has caught 100 passes for 752 yards and six touchdowns.

While he certainly won't be DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona is hopeful Swaim can carve out a role in the offense.