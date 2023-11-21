Here we will look at the Houston Texans' biggest concerns after their hard-fought Week 11 win over the Arizonaa Cardinals.

The Houston Texans secured a hard-fought 21-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 of the NFL season. While the Texans were able to come out on top, the game highlighted some areas of concern for the team moving forward. In this article, we will discuss the biggest concerns for the Texans even after their big win.

Week 11 Win

The Houston Texans won their third straight game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, beating the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud had a mixed performance. He threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had three interceptions — all in the red zone. Fellow rookie Tank Dell had a standout game, catching eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals intercepted three of Stroud's passes but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. They failed to convert on several key fourth downs. The Texans defense held strong in the fourth quarter. They prevented the Cardinals from scoring and securing the victory. Despite the win, the Texans missed several opportunities to score more points. This included a missed field goal and a failed fourth-down conversion in the red zone.

With seven weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the Texans currently occupy the sixth seed in the playoffs. It's surprising to see them in this position so early in the season. Initially considered a rebuilding year, head coach DeMeco Ryans and his team have different aspirations. The last time they were two games above .500 was in 2019 when they concluded the season with a 10-6 record. That marked their last winning season.

This year, a winning record appears attainable. The Texans trail the Jaguars by just one game for first place in the AFC South. The upcoming match against the Jaguars at NRG Stadium will be pivotal. Subsequent games include matchups against the Broncos (5-5), Jets (4-6), Titans (3-7), Browns (7-3), Titans again, and the Colts (5-5).

CJ Stroud's INTs

Before Sunday's game, Stroud had an impressive record with 15 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. This positioned him as a possible contender in MVP discussions.

However, in Sunday's game, Stroud threw more interceptions than he had in the Texans' first nine games combined — three in total. Two of these interceptions occurred in the second half. They all contributed to the Cardinals staying competitive.

Despite the setbacks, it wasn't an entirely negative performance. As we said, Stroud still managed to complete 27 of 37 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans' first-half lead of 21-10 was largely due to Stroud's contributions.

The Texans' offensive strategy under Stroud has been characterized by increased aggression and a willingness to take more chances. This has resulted in the team leading the NFL in chunk pass plays. However, this approach has come with some errors. Keep in mind that Stroud has now turned the ball over six times in the last two weeks. That's two fumbles lost and an interception against the Bengals, followed by three interceptions on Sunday.

When asked about his continued aggressiveness, Stroud likened it to basketball great Steph Curry's mindset. Despite acknowledging the need to be smarter, Stroud expressed unwavering confidence and a commitment to keep pushing forward.

“Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting.”

#Texans C.J. Stroud (336 yds, 2 TD, 3 INT) after today’s 21-16 win.

“Steph Curry don’t ever stop shooting, I’m gonna keep letting it ride”

“I don’t got no shame in my game”

“This is football man, this isn’t tennis … I’m out there w/ 11 guys & those guys have always picked me up” pic.twitter.com/AoSloPhGMy — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) November 19, 2023

Despite the recent challenges, Stroud remains a contender in the MVP race and could potentially become the second rookie MVP in NFL history. The only other one was Jim Brown in 1957. He has successfully positioned his team in playoff contention and established himself as one of the league's top quarterbacks.

Texans fans even initiated an M-V-P chant after Stroud connected with Tank Dell for a 40-yard pass late in the second quarter. Although Stroud claimed not to have heard the chants, he expressed gratitude and a focus on taking it one play and one game at a time.

“Hopefully, I keep playing well and keep putting wins together,” said Stroud. “That's definitely my end goal, not just this year, but for every year. But at the end of the day, I'm focused on one play, one game at a time.”

Pass Protection

The Texans' pass rush did well here, sacking Kyler Murray thrice for a total loss of 18 yards. Houston's pass protection, however, actually did not fare better. The Texans' offensive line allowed Stroud to be bagged three times as well in this game. Even Dell, who spotted one play as a passer, was also sacked. In total, Houston lost 29 yards on four sacks. Four different Cardinals found the passer in this matchup. This is a concern as the Texans face much tougher defenses in the weeks to come.

Second Half Scoring Drought

Houston was red hot in the first half with 21 points. However, the Texans' offense fell silent in the second half, where they were outscored, 6-0, by the Cardinals. We love how the Texans' defense held things together for the most part and kept Arizona at bay. That said, we're concerned that the Texans couldn't do much in the second half despite all the momentum they gained after half-time. Just when they looked dominant, they looked pedestrian once more.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Houston Texans' hard-fought Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals showcased both their strengths and areas of concern. While the team is riding a three-game winning streak and currently holds a promising 6-4 record, there are notable challenges that need addressing. CJ Stroud's increased aggressiveness has been a driving force behind the team's success. However, it has also led to a recent surge in turnovers, posing a risk to their offensive consistency. The Texans' pass protection also emerged as a vulnerability. The offensive line allowed key sacks that could prove costly against tougher defenses. Furthermore, the second-half scoring drought raises questions about the team's ability to maintain momentum throughout an entire game. As the Texans look ahead to crucial matchups in the remaining weeks, addressing these concerns will be pivotal in their quest for a playoff berth and a successful season.