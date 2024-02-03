Which players should the Packers trade for?

With the 2024 NFL offseason looming, the Green Bay Packers are gearing up to fortify their roster for a more triumphant season ahead. After wrapping up the 2023 campaign with a 9-8 record and clinching a playoff spot, the Packers are keen on addressing crucial areas of improvement to mount a deeper playoff run. Primarily, the team aims to reinforce its defense, especially focusing on the secondary and defensive line. Here, we'll delve into two standout players the Packers should pursue during the upcoming offseason to bolster their squad for the 2024 season.

Packers' 2023 Season

Entering the season with the youngest roster in the league, the Packers faced a wave of optimism from their fans. Nonetheless, doubts lingered about Jordan Love's capacity to lead the team as the starting quarterback and handle the pressures that came with the role. Despite surpassing expectations, the season had its share of challenges. Injuries plagued both sides of the ball. Coupled with a rocky start and a brief four-game losing streak, it was a tense season for Packers fans. Though the outcome wasn't flawless, securing the seventh seed in the playoffs offered a glimmer of hope amid the setbacks.

Offseason Considerations

As the offseason approaches, the Packers have a select few key contributors poised to enter free agency. Notably, guard Jon Runyan stands out as a pivotal figure. Safety Jonathan Owens warrants attention as well. Retaining the core shouldn't be overly difficult given the youth of the roster and contractual obligations. As such, decisions loom regarding potential veteran cuts. With limited cap space projected at $8.4 million, tough choices lie ahead. This is particularly true concerning players like offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who carries a hefty cap hit. General Manager Gutekunst may opt for releases or contract restructuring to free up funds and sustain the team's youthful foundation. The Packers could express interest in top-tier players on expiring contracts in the trade market.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Green Bay Packers must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Trading up to draft Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL

In their commitment to building around Jordan Love for the long haul, the Packers must fortify their offensive line. While pursuing seasoned linemen through trades might offer immediate relief, targeting players with expiring contracts could present a cost-effective avenue. Additionally, exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft to secure a promising young offensive line prospect emerges as a strategic move worth considering.

Imagine the excitement if the Packers were to orchestrate a draft day trade. They could even deal the New York Jets' 2024 second-round pick to them. While this alone might not vault Green Bay into the top 10, bundling additional picks along with Rodgers' former favored tackle could potentially facilitate such a maneuver.

The prospect of the Packers making a significant leap up the board in Round 1 is tantalizing. This is particularly true considering the potential to land an elite tackle like Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State.

For the Packers, nothing would complement having one of the league's rising star quarterbacks more than securing an offensive-line cornerstone with elite potential. Yes, the cost of moving up wouldn't be trivial. However, the investment could pay dividends in safeguarding Love for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan Allen, DT

As the Washington Commanders seek to revamp their roster, there's a clear impetus to augment its resources. Shedding veteran contracts to bolster salary cap flexibility and accumulate additional draft assets ranks high on their agenda. Consequently, Jonathan Allen, the team's distinguished defensive tackle, might find himself on the trading block following seven seasons with the franchise.

Allen boasts considerable trade value. He earned consecutive Pro Bowl nods in 2021-22. Despite registering his lowest sack total since 2020 with 5.5 sacks this year, he delivered a commendable individual performance. That's while maintaining a streak of appearing in at least 15 games per season for the seventh consecutive year.

Rumors: #Commanders are expected to trade away star tackle Jonathan Allen this offseason. Allen recorded 55 tackles with only 5.5 sacks in 2023. With eyes on a younger DT in the draft, #Commanders might be looking to part ways with their star tackle. pic.twitter.com/iU6vrdn0vK — Washington Commanders (@CommandersPage1) February 1, 2024

The Packers are poised to vie for Allen's talents. The Packers acknowledge the pressing need for reinforcement along the defensive line. Despite a strong finish to the regular season and a Wild Card round victory, the Packers remain susceptible in defending the run. They yielded an average of 126.3 rushing yards per game while notching a modest 45 sacks in 2023.

Allen represents an optimal solution to address these deficiencies. He also offers the versatility to transition to defensive end within Green Bay's 3-4 defensive scheme. Although securing Allen's services would likely demand parting with one Round 2 draft selection this year, the potential value he brings to the defense makes such sacrifices worthwhile.

Looking Ahead

In sum, the Green Bay Packers are poised for a dynamic offseason. They should fortify their roster for the challenges ahead. With aspirations of building a formidable team around Jordan Love and sustaining their competitive edge, the Packers are exploring avenues to address key areas of improvement. They can pull off potential draft trade-ups to secure promising offensive line talent like Olumuyiwa Fashanu. They can also consider seasoned defensive stalwarts like Jonathan Allen. Whatever it is, the Packers are poised to make strategic moves to bolster their ranks.

As the offseason unfolds, the Packers' maneuvers will undoubtedly shape their trajectory for the 2024 NFL season and beyond. As things stand, the Packers are primed to emerge as formidable contenders in the NFC landscape.