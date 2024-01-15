David Bakhtiari continues to support the Green Bay Packers while recovering from his injury

On Sunday, the entire country witnessed how the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers pulled off an upset over the number two-seed Dallas Cowboys. Among those viewing the game was Packers tackle David Bakhtiari. Regardless of how Bakhtiari is currently recovering from a knee injury, the three-time Pro Bowler continues to give unwavering support to his team.

Bakhtiari commended the performance of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who tore through the Cowboys' defense with his passing on Sunday.

“Jordan Love is a bad man. #GoPackGo,” Bakhtiari posted on X.

Jordan Love leads the Packers in Wild Card upset

Indeed, Love showed how much of a “bad man” he was against the Cowboys. Finishing with three touchdowns and 272 passing yards on 16-of-21 attempts, Love was a 60-minute headache for Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn.

His first touchdown pass came in the second quarter, throwing a 20-yard completion to Dontayvion Wicks with just over three minutes remaining in the half. At that time, Love already tallied 185 passing yards.

He found his second touchdown pass late in the third quarter via a 38-yard throw to tight end Luke Musgrave. To add to the Cowboys' woes Love managed a third touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs early in the fourth.

Besides Love, running back Aaron Jones also tallied three touchdowns for the Packers.

Dallas did manage to go on a late run in the fourth. However, despite two late touchdown passes from Dak Prescott, time was not on the Cowboys' side as the Packers' lead was too large to overcome.

As for David Bakhtiari, he gets to watch his team try and pull off another upset against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers next weekend.