The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. At 5-3 and in first place of the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons have to feel that they're just a move or two away from making a big splash this season.

The first step is maintaining control of the South, and with two wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now in their back pocket, the Falcons have to be feeling good about that.

In order to obtain any of their other loftier goals though, here are two trades the Falcons must make in order to shore up their roster and try to make a playoff run through the tough NFC.

Myles Garrett should be Falcons' main target at trade deadline

The Falcons have to feel good about where they're at this season in general, but they have one major deficiency and that's getting after the quarterback on defense. In fact, the Falcons are currently dead last in all the NFL in sacks with just six through eight games. That's terrible especially when considering that even middling defenses such as the Jacksonville Jaguars' have 17 sacks so far this season.

Atlanta needs a major pass-rush infusion, and without a doubt, the best person on the market for that job is Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

To be frank, he's going to be tough to get. The Browns are coming off a massive win over the Baltimore Ravens but they're still only 2-6. They don't have much going for them and Garrett is one of the only reasons for Browns fans to show up at the stadium right now. The Browns also still have him under contract through 2026.

Still, Atlanta needs a star pass rusher in order to be viable in the NFC playoffs and players like Garrett don't usually become available. Is he truly, available, though? Well, consider the fact that Cleveland's starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the year and they've already traded wideout Amari Cooper.

We know the Browns have been fielding calls for Garrett and Alex Kay of Bleacher Report came up with an offer they may find hard to refuse.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who the Falcons took with the 8th pick in this past draft, would be the main trade chip, but Kay believes the Falcons would also have to send Cleveland a 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick, 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick alongside Penix.

“The Falcons could use Michael Penix Jr., the player they were lambasted for drafting No. 8 overall mere weeks after signing [Kirk] Cousins, as a trade chip for Garrett. The Browns are desperate for help under center following Deshaun Watson's latest season-ending injury and could potentially land their next franchise quarterback by making this move,” Kay wrote.

Packers' Preston Smith can come back home to Atlanta

Preston Smith is an extremely valuable veteran pass-rusher. He doesn't have the juice he once did, but Smith has still proven to be a steady presence for the Green Bay Packers on their defensive line, and he can still generate a pass-rush. Not to mention, he's always been strong as an edge defender against the run.

Now, the Packers are in the midst of a playoff run of their own and they'll be hesitant to trade Smith while they're in a dogfight for the top of the NFC North with the Detroit Lions. That said, the Packers do have a young pass-rusher they can elevate in Lukas Vann Ness and Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has always been happy to accumulate draft picks.

Smith is also 32 years old, so while he will help the Falcons in the here and now, he doesn't hold a ton of value anymore for the Packers long term — especially if Gutekunst believes he can get the same or more production out of Vann Ness as a starter.

Smith was named a trade candidate in mid-October by NFL Insider Ian Rapaport.

“Green Bay rotates a lot of edge players, and their defense has skewed young. The 31-year-old Smith is on several teams' radars.”

That was before Green Bay's wins over the Houston Texans and Jaguars. But even before the Packers' most recent win, Diana Russini had reported that she expects Smith to be a name to watch at the deadline.

To top it off for Smith, he was born in Atlanta, so the Falcons could offer him and his representation the chance to come home.