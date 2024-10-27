The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came close to defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the final seconds, but they were not able to complete the last-minute comeback. Baker Mayfield did all he could, throwing for 330 passing yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Mayfield had a strong message to his team after falling to 4-4 on the season.

“We have the mental makeup to overcome anything,” Mayfield said.

The Buccaneers will have a lot to overcome for the rest of the season with Chris Godwin potentially out for the year, and Mike Evans still recovering from a hamstring injury. Those two alone are the Buccaneers' best two receivers, and Mayfield will have to do his best to work with what he has right now.

Buccaneers down top key offensive weapons midway through season

Week 7 was not the best for the Buccaneers, as their top two receivers suffered injuries in their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Evans went down with a hamstring injury early in the game, and Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle.

A few days later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that there could be an outside chance that Godwin could return later in the season, but the likelihood of that scenario seems slim. For Evans, he isn't expected to be back on the field until Week 11, after he injured the same hamstring he's had issues with over the course of the season.

This most likely means that Mayfield will have to build chemistry with the other receivers on the team and also rely on the running game, which has been a major plus.

Mayfield was having a great start to the season, and hopefully, he can continue his strong play for the Buccaneers as they try to once again make it to the postseason. Winning the division at this point will be a tall task, especially with the Falcons beating them twice.