The Houston Rockets have rapidly become one of the most intriguing teams in the 2024-25 NBA season. After enduring a prolonged rebuilding phase, they’ve finally hit their stride. As of this writing, they have a stellar 28-13 record. This has positioned themselves among the Western Conference's elite. With the trade deadline fast approaching, Houston has a rare chance to solidify its status as a legitimate title contender. However, achieving that requires bold, calculated moves. Here’s a closer look at the two best trades the Rockets could pursue to elevate their championship prospects.

Should the Rockets Hold Tight?

Despite their success, the Rockets may be tempted to maintain their current roster and wait until the offseason to make significant moves. This cautious approach has its merits. With the second-best record in the Western Conference after several years of missing the playoffs, Houston may feel no urgency to fix what isn’t broken. However, should an appealing, win-now opportunity arise, the Rockets possess both the assets and the flexibility to make a deal.

In that regard, there’s a lingering question surrounding the availability of Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. If the Kings do decide to move him, the Rockets might actually bite. The smart thing to do, of course, might be to delay any major shakeups until after the playoffs.

That said, the most likely scenario might involve Houston opting for a conservative deadline strategy. The Rockets could flip an expiring contract. In addition, a couple of second-round picks for a modest roster upgrade or potentially stand pat entirely. Fans hoping for a blockbuster move should temper their expectations. Sometimes, restraint is the best course of action. If the team continues to perform at a high level, disrupting its chemistry could be counterproductive. Still, the allure of exploring all possibilities can’t be ignored. It’s always worth considering what could be, even for a team firing on all cylinders.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Houston Rockets must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for De’Aaron Fox

For the Rockets to solidify their place as true title contenders, De’Aaron Fox should be at the top of their wish list. Thsi is even if the Kings currently show no signs of shopping their star guard. However, if the Kings were to reconsider, Fox would transform Houston’s roster. He would add veteran leadership and dynamic playmaking to the Rockets' promising core.

Fox’s elite ability to push the pace and thrive in transition is reflected in his impressive stats this season. For an overachieving Rockets team that might only be one piece away from true contention, Fox’s clutch scoring and lightning-quick speed would fill their biggest void. Pairing him with Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün would create a versatile and explosive offensive trio. They would blending youth and All-Star talent to position the Rockets as immediate threats in the playoffs.

With four first-round picks spanning 2025 to 2029, Houston has the trade assets to make this dream scenario a reality. Sacramento, meanwhile, would bolster its draft capital. This ensures that a potential deal would be attractive from both sides. Replacing Fred VanVleet with Fox would be a significant upgrade for Houston. This would give them them a point guard in his prime to guide their ascent. Fox’s ties to Houston, where he played high school basketball, add a sentimental edge to this potential blockbuster. This would be an interesting homecoming for the All-Star.

Trade for Corey Kispert

Again, the Rockets have made strides this season. That said, their three-point shooting remains a glaring inconsistency. That’s where Corey Kispert, the sharpshooting forward from the Washington Wizards, comes in. Shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, Kispert is a highly efficient catch-and-shoot option. His off-ball movement would perfectly complement Houston’s offense. His ability to stretch the floor would not only open driving lanes for slashing guards like Jalen Green. This would also provide critical spacing for Şengün’s post play.

The Wizards’ commitment to a full rebuild makes Kispert an ideal trade target. A package built around second-round picks and a versatile bench player like Jae’Sean Tate could be enough to acquire the sharpshooter. Kispert’s low-maintenance, high-impact style of play would integrate seamlessly into Houston’s system. He would elevate their offensive efficiency without disrupting their chemistry. Beyond improving their three-point shooting, Kispert’s presence would force opposing defenses to respect his range. This would ease pressure on other Rockets scorers and preventing opponents from clogging the paint. Come playoff time, his ability to deliver in clutch moments could prove invaluable.

Final Thoughts

The 2024-25 season has shown the Houston Rockets are no longer a team in transition—they are a team on the rise. However, to truly compete with the NBA's elite, they must capitalize on their current momentum. Trading for De’Aaron Fox would provide the dynamic playmaking and clutch scoring they need to contend against the Western Conference's heavyweights, while acquiring Corey Kispert would solve their shooting inconsistencies and provide the floor spacing necessary to unlock their offensive potential. These moves aren’t just about immediate upgrades—they are about signaling to the league that the Rockets are serious contenders for years to come.

With the trade deadline approaching, Houston has a golden opportunity to solidify its position as a powerhouse. By making these bold yet calculated moves, the Rockets can transform their impressive season into something truly special. The pieces are in place, and the future is bright. Now, it’s up to the front office to take the leap and push this team to its full potential.