The Houston Rockets have become one of the most exciting teams in the league this season.As of this writing, they boast a 23-12 record that has firmly placed them among the Western Conference's elite. After several years of rebuilding and nurturing their young core, the Rockets are proving they are ready to take the next big leap. With a roster headlined by emerging stars like Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and Fred VanVleet, Houston looks poised for a deep playoff run. Yet, to solidify their place as serious contenders, bold moves before the trade deadline might be necessary. Three potential targets who could elevate this team to another level are De’Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler, and Caris LeVert.

Breakthrough

The 2024-25 NBA season has been a breakthrough for Houston. Under the leadership of head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have struck a perfect balance between explosive offense and disciplined defense. They have been playing their best performance in years. That's a reflection of the cohesion among their young stars and the guiding presence of experienced veterans.

The question for Houston now is whether they should augment their impressive young roster with a proven veteran to bolster their playoff chances. The coming months will reveal the Rockets’ approach. They will weigh the potential benefits of a blockbuster move against the value of sticking with their current core.

Within the fanbase, opinions are split. Some Rockets supporters are clamoring for a major trade to accelerate their championship aspirations. Meanwhile, others believe in the long-term promise of the existing roster. One name that has gained significant traction is Sacramento Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox. A native of Houston, Fox is an ideal candidate to address the team’s need for a dynamic lead guard. His elite speed, scoring ability, and leadership would make him an immediate game-changer for the Rockets.

Here we will discuss the top three players whom the Houston Rockets must consider as trade targets for the 2024-25 season.

De’Aaron Fox

Jalen Green continues to show flashes of brilliance but remains inconsistent and inefficient. Sure, some may still hold faith in his potential. However, it’s clear his trade value has taken a hit. Enter Sacramento Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox, a dynamic guard whose speed, scoring, and leadership could transform the Rockets into legitimate contenders. Fox’s All-Star credentials and ability to thrive in both transition and half-court situations make him a tantalizing target for Houston.

However, Green’s fit alongside Fox is questionable. Both guards excel with the ball in their hands and rely on penetration rather than consistent perimeter shooting. This could create spacing issues. For this reason, involving Green in a trade for Fox might be the most logical path forward. Unfortunately, Green’s current contract includes a poison pill provision. That would complicate any mid-season trade. This clause limits the Rockets’ ability to match salaries and aggregate players. It makes a deal more feasible in the offseason.

Jimmy Butler

The Rockets have emerged as a potential suitor for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler amidst ongoing trade speculation. Houston’s young core is thriving, raising the question of whether they should avoid major trades and continue building organically. Yet, Butler’s fit with the Rockets is hard to ignore. A Texas native, Butler embodies the hard-nosed, competitive culture that head coach Ime Udoka has instilled in the team.

Butler would immediately become Houston’s primary option in crunch time. He would offer a proven scoring threat and invaluable postseason experience. His presence would also relieve pressure on the Rockets’ young stars. He could allow players like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason to grow under his mentorship. Defensively, Houston’s identity aligns seamlessly with Butler’s strengths. Right now the Rockets currently boast one of the NBA’s best defenses. Butler’s addition would not only solidify their defensive prowess but also elevate their offensive ceiling during high-stakes moments.

Caris LeVert

For the Rockets, acquiring LeVert could be a smart move, particularly as part of a larger roster rebalancing effort. Houston’s current roster is brimming with young talent and overlapping skill sets. This could create opportunities to trade surplus assets for players who fit better long-term. LeVert’s ability to score and create offense as a versatile wing would add depth and flexibility to Houston’s rotation. Additionally, if the Rockets choose to move veterans like Dillon Brooks or Fred VanVleet, LeVert could seamlessly fill the gap while allowing Houston to collect valuable draft capital. His contract is manageable, making him an attractive, cost-effective option for a team looking to strengthen its playoff push without jeopardizing future flexibility.

Looking ahead

The Houston Rockets find themselves at a critical juncture in their 2024-25 campaign. With a stellar 23-12 start, the team has shown immense promise but must decide whether to solidify their playoff aspirations through impactful trades. De’Aaron Fox offers dynamic playmaking and clutch leadership, Jimmy Butler provides invaluable experience and two-way excellence, and Caris LeVert brings versatile scoring and depth at a reasonable cost. Each of these players addresses specific needs and could elevate the Rockets from a surprising playoff contender to a legitimate championship threat. As the trade deadline approaches, the Rockets’ front office must carefully weigh the risks and rewards, ensuring their decisions align with the franchise’s long-term vision while capitalizing on the momentum of a breakout season.