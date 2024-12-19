With the recent rumors of De'Aaron Fox and the Houston Rockets, there are some people who think that the Sacramento Kings point guard would work well in a new jersey. One of those people was Jeff Teague, who was optimistic about the move if it was to happen.

“He’s explosive enough, he’s young enough to carry a team with him and Jalen Green,” Teague said on The Club 520 podcast. “They’d be an explosive backcourt.”

Fox and Green would be a dynamic pairing, but there's also another element to think about with Fred VanVleet. Teague claims that the current Rockets guard would fit well in a sixth-man role.

“Fred can stay, Fred’s a constant player who can stay,” Teague said. “He probably won’t be getting any more big deals, not massive deals. He probably still can get $15 million or whatever he’s going to get but he’s not going to be getting like $40 million anymore. He could still be there and be a consummate pro and come off the bench, be a 6-man type of player.”

If the Rockets were to keep VanVleet while trading for Fox, somebody on the team would have to get shipped out, and Teague named Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore.

Could De'Aaron Fox leave the Kings?

De'Aaron Fox qualifies for a supermax extension next offseason with the Kings, but the guard isn't rushing to put pen to paper yet. His main goal is trying to contend for a championship, and if the Kings can't do that, there's a chance he could look elsewhere.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going,” Fox said on The Draymond Green Show. “I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine.

The Kings have not had the best start to the season this year despite being loaded with talent. They're currently 13-14 and 12th in the Western Conference, and there's a good chance they don't even make the play-in tournament. If they fail to do that, this would definitely be considered a disappointing year for the team, especially after acquiring DeMar DeRozan in the offseason.

The Kings have been in trade rumors to try and improve their team, but if they can't make progress with the team they have now, it can get scary for them.