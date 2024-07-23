The New England Patriots are in a state of transition. However, that doesn't mean that this year won't be important for them. The Patriots want to set a foundation that they can grow and build upon for the years to come.

That growth needs to come on offense, where a lot is in the air right now. The Patriots' two biggest training camp battles to monitor ahead of the 2024 NFL season stem from that side of the ball at quarterback and wide receiver.

Patriots searching for new QB1

It's always tough to replace the king, and Mac Jones found that out the hard way. Though he had a successful rookie season that ended with a playoff appearance, things tumbled quickly for Jones in Foxborough. The Patriots slid to a 12-22 record in the next two seasons and Jones was benched multiple times. New England eventually landed the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and traded Jones for a late-round pick swap.

The Patriots used that third selection on North Carolina's Drake Maye. Maye is a tantalizing prospect with great size, mobility, and a rocket of an arm. He has all the tools necessary to be the next franchise quarterback in New England.

However, a belief among many that was shared during draft season is that Maye should not start right away to learn the NFL game and hone in his mechanics. That option appears to at least be on the table for New England. They signed Jacoby Brissett before the 2024 NFL Draft and he reportedly had a ‘head start‘ towards being the Week 1 starter back in May, via Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

It would make sense for the Patriots to start Brissett. It would give Maye plenty of time to learn the game and improve his skillset. The Patriots' offensive line is not a great unit either. They rank 28th in Pro Football Focus' rankings heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Maye losing the quarterback battle to Brissett would hardly be the end of the world. Brissett played at a top 10 level the last time he was positioned to start games in 2022. New England's situation isn't the best for a rookie quarterback either. But if Maye is ready to start right away for the Patriots, that will get determined during training camp.

What is the pecking order at wide receiver?

Another position battle the Patriots will have to sort out during training camp is wide receiver. It's also a spot that New England has to get much more production from in 2024. DeMario Douglas paced the team with 561 yards last season. Douglas is a solid player who emerged during the second half of the year as a sixth-round rookie. Still, they have to get more from this group.

The Patriots themselves seem to agree. They used a second-round pick on Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk during the 2024 NFL Draft and a fourth on UCF's Javon Baker. Polk seems to be the one with the best chance of emerging as the number one receiver for this team.

Even setting Polk aside as the number one option, what does the depth chart look like after him? Douglas played well out of the slot last season as a rookie. Baker fits the bill of a strong X receiver who makes his hay on the outside. Kendrick Bourne was enjoying a great season in 2023 before he tore his ACL. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are still around.

A lot has to get sorted out here. New England may not win a lot of games this season, but this year will still be important in setting a foundation for the future. A lot of that hinges on the performance at quarterback and wide receiver.