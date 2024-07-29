Entering the 2024 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens still have Lamar Jackson and have added Derrick Henry. So hopes are high. But things still have to play out in training camp and there are two big battles to watch ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

At the forefront is the offensive line. If the Ravens are going to maintain their status as a Super Bowl contender, that unit has to come together. The locks to start are Tyler Linderbaum, a Pro Bowl center, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a former stud whose best days might be behind him. It appears Andrew Vorhees will start at left guard. The other positions? Well, that’s why they have training camp.

The right guard position is up for grabs. In the mix are Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele, Josh Jones, and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu. As for right tackle, Roger Rosengarten currently leads the way. But Patrick Mekari, Faalele, and Jones appear to be in the mix.

Ravens G Ben Cleveland battling for starting spot

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland hopes to take a big step forward in year No. 4. He played in 16 games last season, but has managed only seven starts in his career.

Ravens’ offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris told thebaltimorebanner.com he believes players like Cleveland and Faalele will clearly settle the issue during camp.

“I think it’s going to all take care of itself,” D’Alessandris said. “Each day, as we always evaluate — we evaluate them, they evaluate themselves — and we just want to see how often that person can succeed, and is he succeeding more than the other guy against equal competition? And that usually takes care of itself.”

It’s simple offensive line talk. But this is a big deal in Baltimore. If this unit holds up, the Ravens can be as good as any team in the NFL.

Still, head coach John Harbaugh said patience is likely the best move. He said he doesn’t expect the Ravens to have full knowledge of their best until when the preseason games begin.

“I don’t necessarily expect (a quick resolution) to be the case,” Harbaugh said. “The (preseason) game is a big deal. So, if you go into that first week with a good idea and the game confirms everything, then you’d feel great and you’re in a good spot. If you don’t, then you’re OK. You just keep working the guys in as you go. If one guy establishes himself, then the next guy then the next guy, then you have a line and you have your depth chart.”

The Ravens’ offensive line question marks are no secret. Pro Football Focus ranked the unit at No. 25 in the NFL. According to PFF, outside of the settled starters, “The rest of the offensive line will consist of either unproven young players or offensive linemen who flashed ability as backups but have yet to show they can repeat those outings as starters.

That’s probably where Cleveland falls. He’s flashed ability here and there, but can he be more consistent as a starter. At 6-foot-6 and 370 pounds, Cleveland has the size to be a solid NFL guard. Cleveland’s biggest competition is coming from Faalele. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Faalele also has great size. He’s 6-8 and 380 pounds. In Faalele's two seasons, he started only one of 32 games.

Who has the upper hand in the line battle?

Harbaugh recently told baltimoreravens.com he doesn’t see any offensive linemen in the position battles distancing themselves.

“It really is a little too early to make any kind of statement,” Harbaugh said. “I think as a group they looked good, played square, and looked physical and stout. Until the pads come on, you can't make any determinations on offensive line play. We have, you know, a number of days here with the pads coming up, and it should be interesting to see how it plays out. I hope it's tough in the sense that they're all doing great, but the main thing is that we've got enough guys doing great that we can build a line.”

Rosengarten seems to have a leg up in the battle at right tackle. It looks like his job to lose. One thing working in his favor is he won’t be the main protector for the quarterback. In college, he protected the blind side of left-handed QB Michael Penix Jr. For the Ravens, he’s one the right side with the right-handed Jackson.

Faalele is perhaps the strongest fall-back option at the position, if Rosengarten can’t make a quick NFL transition.

Backup QB is another position up for grabs

For many seasons, the Ravens counted on Tyler Huntley to handle backup duties. And it’s an important position because of Jackson’s many injury battles. But Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, and the Ravens don’t have an encouraging answer.

Currently, Josh Johnson sits as the second-team guy. But he’s never shown much since being drafted in 2008 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A journeyman who has been with 14 teams, Johnson has a starting record of 1-8. He’s only completed 58% of his passes and totaled 2,280 yards with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. It’s hard to imagine the 37-year-old Johnson is the best the Ravens could find as a backup quarterback.

Competing with him is Devin Leary, a sixth-round pick earlier this year. The 6-1, 216-pound Leary doesn’t seem to be ready for a backup role on a Super Bowl-contending team. Harbaugh told si.com that Leary fits into the Ravens’ plans for the future, even though he’s been turnover prone.

“I think it's very fixable in the sense that, the arm strength is there, and I think he's an accurate thrower,” Harbaugh said. “But, he unfortunately threw it to the other team too many times. He and I had that conversation. I said ‘What's your trait?' He said, “I work hard, I’m tough, (and) I'm dedicated,' and I go, ‘I know, but what's your football trait on the field?' He goes ‘Oh, I've got a great arm.' I go, ‘Bull's eye, you can throw the ball. What is the biggest thing you need to work on?' He goes, ‘I need to cut down on the interceptions and turnovers.' So, he knows, and that's something that I think you can get better at.”

If things don’t work out with Johnson and Leary isn’t ready, Emory Jones is listed fourth on the depth chart. The UDFA out of Cincinnati University threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Bearcats last year.

And there’s one more option. Malik Cunningham is a former quarterback who undergoing a conversion to wide receiver.