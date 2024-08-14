The Washington Commanders are a team in transition, and it needs to go smoothly this season. The franchise routinely ruins young quarterbacks, and it can ill-afford for 2024 second-overall pick Jayden Daniels to receive the same fate.

There are several ways to end the perpetual cycle of disaster, but one of the most important factors is who the organization surrounds the LSU alum with. This summer is an important step towards figuring out who the best players on the team are to put around him.

Drafting a rookie signal-caller with a high pick raises the stakes. It's one thing when the team starts a bridge player who was always unlikely to be the long-term option, such as Sam Howell last season. Now, though, every move Washington makes must be done with care, as it's already hard enough for a young quarterback to make it in the league without their team sabotaging them.

That means that the coaching staff can't be complacent with leaving mediocre starters in the lineup. Who are the two top culprits in danger of getting benched this summer?

WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson was drafted 16th overall by the Commanders in 2022, but his career hasn't gone the way one would expect out of someone taken that high. In 29 career games, the third-year veteran has totaled just 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns on 84 catches, which averages out to 35.9 yards per contest.

Additionally, Dotson played 32 snaps against the New York Jets on Saturday, compared to just 11 for Terry McLaurin and 10 for Olamide Zaccheaus. Usually, established starters play very little in the first preseason game, if at all.

Head coach Dan Quinn admitted that the receiver hierarchy is fluid, via Audacy's Kevin Sheehan.

“Yeah, I think we're right in the middle of that competition at receiver and trying to find out slot and inside and outside, so moving guys into different locations,” Quinn said. “That's a big piece of it and you'll see more of that this week as well with him and with some of the other receivers.”

Dotson caught two balls for 13 yards in the 20-17 loss to New York. Players like veteran Jamison Crowder or 24-year-old backup Mitchell Tinsley could take his snaps if he doesn't put up gaudier numbers this summer.

“We're really digging into that group and it's a really competitive group to push it, so you'll see more of that same with his reps increased again this week,” Quinn continued.

Additionally, the Commanders brought in Martavis Bryant Tuesday morning, which is hardly a ringing endorsement for the receiver group. The 32-year-old hasn't played a snap since 2018.

The third season is usually the make-or-break campaign for young players. If Dotson doesn't prove he belongs on the Commanders now, it may never happen.

OT Brandon Coleman

Coleman was Washington's third-round pick this season and is one of the most important players on the roster. If all goes according to plan, he'll protect Daniels for years to come.

Some media members were surprised to see Coleman already leap-frog veterans Cornelius Lucas and Alex Akinbulu, Quinn downplayed the development, via Zach Selby of the team's website.

“I know it's a story…I recognize that you guys [media members] are doing your jobs to do that,” Quinn said. “But it's not internally [a surprise], and it'll be much like you see at practice into the same format of how we're rolling through things.”

However, the TCU lineman was held out of Saturday's contest with a strained shoulder and pec, via the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

“He’s probably day-to-day or week-to-week,” Quinn said, “But we anticipate him moving forward quickly.”

Depending on both Coleman's recovery time and his effectiveness once he comes back, it could be well into the season before he regains his starting role. Regardless, though, the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder has the inside track on the long-term job.