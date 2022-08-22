2 Eagles backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

There are high hopes surrounding the Eagles heading into the 2022 season. The franchise had an impressive offseason in which they addressed nearly all of their notable holes. Philly added new weapons to surround Jalen Hurts with as well as made notable additions on the defensive side of the ball. Guys like AJ Brown, James Bradberry, Kyzhir White, and Jordan Davis are all expected to play major roles in their first year with the team.

While there has been too much attention paid to what a make-or-break season this is for Jalen Hurts, it is true that the franchise can only go as far as the third-year quarterback can take them. This will certainly be his trial season as eyes will be on evaluating if he can be the true long-term starting quarterback of the Eagles moving forward. However, there are some players that do not have as much security as Hurts does heading into the 2022 season. Here are two second-stringers who have a chance to steal the starting job as the season rapidly approaches.

Eagles backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

Miles Sanders

It has been a rollercoaster of a career for Miles Sanders thus far. In his three seasons in the NFL, he has shown some really positive flashes as well as some legitimate injury concerns. He has eclipsed 1000 yards from scrimmage in two of his three seasons in the NFL. Sanders once had the look of a future every down back. The Penn State product is elusive with the ball, has good hands out of the backfield, and led the Eagles in rushing in two of the last three seasons.

However, Miles Sanders fell out of good graces last season as his shifty style of running did not translate to the downhill nature of the Eagles’ offensive line. While he made more of an impact after returning from his ankle injury, the former second-round pick did not do enough to cement himself as the every-down back. Despite leading every other running back in carries (Jalen Hurts led the team in carries overall), Sanders failed to find his way into the end zone the entire 2021 season.

Looking at the depth chart behind him, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are expected to compete for touches. The Eagles gave Scott an extended trial in the most recent preseason game by giving him 11 touches in the opening drive alone. Scott found his way into the end zone seven times last season while Kenneth Gainwell tallied six touchdowns. Both of these guys prefer a downhill and physical style of running which has had success behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line.

Boston Scott just had 11 touches for 43 yards and a TD on the first drive 🔥pic.twitter.com/J8b4x1wrWZ — Eagles Nation (@EaglesNationCP) August 21, 2022

While Miles Sanders will still certainly play some sort of role in the offense, his role as the featured back seems to be slipping. Expect each of the backs to get an opportunity this season and for Sanders to slip down the depth chart if he cannot find more production. Boston Scott has shown some positive flashes and seems to have the best chance of taking over the job.

TJ Edwards

TJ Edwards had a very productive season last year and was second on the Eagles in tackles with 130 total on the season. Unfortunately, linebacker was also notably the biggest area of weakness for the team. This was an area of focus this offseason as Philly added Kyzhir White, Haason Reddick, Nakobe Dean, and Patrick Johnson to the roster. Both White and Reddick are slated for the starting role but, at the moment, TJ Edwards is still expected to start.

While Edwards is a solid player and capable to rotate in, he should not feel overly secure in his role. The Eagles drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round of the draft after he slid due to some injury concerns. The Georgia standout tallied 72 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season. He was a vocal leader on last season’s NCAA champions team and has had some positive flashes early on in training camp. There are certainly high hopes for his long-term fit within the franchise and Dean may be able to contribute as soon as this season.

The determining factor is certainly how NFL-ready Nakobe Dean is, but the Eagles should not operate with TJ Edwards firmly a lock to hold down the starting role. If Philadelphia is to take the intended steps forward this season they will need to see increased production from the linebacker position. Edwards is still only 26 years old and has room to grow as well. The addition of Reddick and White could help cover his weaknesses this year as well.

Overall the increased competition is an excellent sign for the Eagles. The team intends to take a step forward this season and has its eyes set on the postseason. The increased pressure from positional battles can only help this and expect these two to continue working themselves out.