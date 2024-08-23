The Atlanta Falcons, who faced some harsh criticism for their draft choices and the lack of a significant push to improve their pass rush and secondary, have made aggressive moves to address these concerns over the last couple weeks. Through a recent trades and free-agent signing, they acquired veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots and safety Justin Simmons from the Denver Broncos, both of whom pose a significant threat to two particular players who perhaps thought they had secured positions.

Now as the 2024 NFL season approaches, the Falcons find themselves in a precarious situation with two of their first-string players, OLB Arnold Ebiketie and S Richie Grant, both of whom were starters last season.

Arnold Ebiketie in danger of losing position to Matthew Judon

Arnold Ebiketie emerged as a promising talent for the Falcons last season, delivering an impressive stat line that included seven sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss. His pass-rushing grade of 70.1, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), was indicative of his growth and potential as a key defensive player for the Falcons. However, despite his breakout performance, the acquisition of Matthew Judon casts a shadow over Ebiketie's role as a first-stringer.

Judon, though coming off an injury-riddled season where he appeared in only four games, still managed to rack up four sacks. The 32-year-old veteran is entering his ninth NFL season and brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to Atlanta's defense. In 2022, Judon posted a pass-rushing grade of 70.2, slightly higher than Ebiketie's from last season, suggesting that when healthy, Judon is still a formidable force on the edge. While Judon may not be a direct replacement for Ebiketie, his presence in the Falcons' pass rush rotation raises questions about Ebiketie's job security, especially if Judon can stay healthy and regain his form.

Richie Grant's youth not enough to overtake veteran Justin Simmons

Richie Grant's tenure with the Falcons has been marked by inconsistency, and as he enters his fourth season, the former second-round pick has yet to deliver the impact Atlanta had hoped for. Grant's defensive grades have struggled to exceed 64.9, and his best coverage grade came in 2022 when he posted a 69.0. However, his performance in coverage has been underwhelming, allowing a reception percentage of 70.6% while giving up five touchdowns, recording only one interception, and four pass breakups last season.

In contrast, Justin Simmons, a seasoned veteran with eight NFL seasons under his belt, poses a significant challenge to Grant's starting role. While Simmons is coming off a season where his coverage grade dipped to 63.4, his track record speaks volumes.

From 2019 to 2022, Simmons consistently posted coverage grades above 74.3, with a career-high 91.1 in 2019. Simmons' ability to create turnovers, as evidenced by his three interceptions and five pass breakups last season, combined with a lower reception percentage allowed (63.9%), makes him a more reliable option in the secondary. With a missed tackle percentage of 11.8%, Simmons also demonstrates better tackling efficiency compared to Grant (14.2%), making him a strong candidate to take over the starting safety position.

Falcons defense looks more promising now with new additions

The ultimate decision on who will start for the Falcons lies in the hands of head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. As former defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Morris brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for defensive talent. His approach to the Falcons' defense, alongside Lake's input, will be crucial in determining how the depth chart shapes up heading into the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Ebiketie and Grant currently hold first-string positions through the early preseason, the pressure is mounting. The addition of Judon and Simmons not only brings competition but also elevates the expectations for Atlanta's defense and the team as whole. But it goes without saying that the Falcons didn't make the moves for Judon and Simmons to have them on the bench.