Heading into Tuesday night’s Game 4, Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, and the Miami Heat seemed primed to sweep the Boston Celtics. After all, the Heat held a commanding 3-0 series lead and were fresh off a 128-102 thrashing of the Celtics in Game 3.

But the Celtics shocked the world on Tuesday behind some excellent team defense and a masterful 33-point, 11-rebound, and seven-assist performance from superstar forward Jayson Tatum. They beat the Heat 116-99 to extend their season. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will take place on Thursday night in Boston.

Several Heat players up and down the roster underperformed on Tuesday, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. But two key players, in particular, deserve the most blame for Miami’s inability to close out the Celtics in Game 4. With all of this in mind, let’s look at who laid eggs for the Heat on Tuesday:

2 Heat most to blame for failing to close out Celtics in Game 4

In Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston, Adebayo dominated on both ends of the floor. He averaged 21 points, 12.5 rebounds, and seven assists across the first two contests. But ever since the series shifted to Miami, Adebayo has struggled to make the same impact. And he put together by far his worst game of the entire series in Game 4.

For much of Tuesday night, Adebayo was practically a ghost on the court. He finished with just ten points on seven shot attempts, and what’s even more concerning is that he failed to dish out a single assist in the loss.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spoelstra and the Heat need to prioritize getting Adebayo more touches moving forward in this series. After all, Adebayo is Miami’s second-best scorer and playmaker. He’s simply too talented of an offensive player to go such long stretches without the ball in his hands.

Kyle Lowry

Like Adebayo, Lowry started off the Eastern Conference Finals with a bang. He scored 15 points off the bench for Miami in Game 1, but since that outburst, Lowry hasn’t reached double digits in scoring in this series and has struggled with scoring efficiency. And his shooting woes really hurt the Heat’s chance of coming away with a win on Tuesday.

Lowry simply couldn’t buy a bucket from any proximity in Game 4. He shot a ghastly 2-for-8 from the field and only converted one of his five three-point attempts.

On the flip side, Lowry did other things well besides scoring. He corralled eight rebounds, dished out six assists, and came up with two steals in Game 4, an impressive box score for a bench player. But Lowry’s low point total doomed the Heat in a game where they only managed to put up 99 points. If Lowry made just a few more of his shot attempts on Tuesday, the Heat could have finished the job and ended this series.

The Heat fumbled a golden opportunity to advance to the NBA Finals on Tuesday, and Adebayo and Lowry’s ineptness on the offensive end were two of the biggest reasons why. Still, Heat fans shouldn’t worry about losing this series against the Celtics. Ultimately, no team in NBA history has ever come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. So expect the Heat to earn a victory in Game 5 and end the series in Boston.