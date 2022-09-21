2 major fixes Jonathan Taylor, Colts offense must make to get on track

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with extremely high expectations. Their roster was viewed as one of the most talented top to bottom. It was believed the reason the team failed to make the playoffs last year was because of the play of Carson Wentz at quarterback. They let Wentz go to Washington and brought in former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

After two weeks, the Colts are 0-1-1 and were one 17-point fourth quarter comeback from an 0-2 start. A matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is on deck, so it is not going to get any easier for Indianapolis. But one good thing going for them is just how awful the AFC South has been.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team at .500. They are 1-1. Both the Houston Texans and the Colts are 0-1-1 and the Tennessee Titans are 0-2. So, although a loss to the Chiefs would not end their season, it will still make things increasingly difficult to reach their goals.

In the Colts Week 2 loss to the Jaguars, Indianapolis was shut out 24-0. Their offense was putrid and the defense was inconsistent. If they want to turn their season around, there are two key things that need to happen.

2. Get Key Players Healthy

The Colts defense was expected to be among the best units in the NFL this season. They were a top-10 defense last year and basically brought everyone back. But through the first two games, they have played without their best player on defense, Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard is basically the quarterback on defense. He can line up all of the formation, whether that’s down in a three-point stance or dropping as a coverage linebacker. He makes plays. That is something the Colts defense hasn’t done, make plays.

The #Colts ruled out LB Shaq Leonard, despite another full week of practice. Rookie WR Alec Pierce (concussion) also ruled out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2022

But offensively it’s even more dire. In the Colts deflating loss to the Jaguars, they were without both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. That was the team’s top two receivers. Pittman Jr. specifically is crucial as he is the only only elite playmaker outside of Jonathan Taylor on the offense.

In their Week 1 tie, Pittman Jr. had a huge game reeling in nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. The former USC Trojan was able to create separation downfield. But more importantly, he is a great third down receiver. That’s something Indianapolis struggled with this past week, going 2-for-10.

He is listed as questionable for Week 3 vs. the Chiefs.

INJURY UPDATE: @Colts optimistic Michael Pittman’s (quad) injury is just a one game absence pic.twitter.com/ihnOXCbGyZ — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) September 19, 2022

1. Give Jonathan Taylor the Football

I can understand why Matt Ryan struggled through the air Sunday. But there is no excuse for what happened on the ground. The Colts ran Jonathan Taylor a total of nine times in the 24-0 loss. I don’t want to hear they were trailing so they had to abandon the run.

They trailed the Houston Texans 20-3 late in the second half of the season opener. They didn’t abandon the run that game and Taylor and the run game got them back into it. There was plenty of time to run the football. Taylor rushed nine times for 54 yards. So, it’s not like the Jaguars were shutting him down.

Yes, he ripped off a 21-yard scamper in there. But that still leaves eight carries for 33 yards. In other words, four yards per carry. The ball can be moved on the ground against Jacksonville and Frank Reich and the coaching staff opted not to. That must change. The Colts need more plays like this.

Even with all of the Colts receivers healthy, this offense must run through Taylor. He is the best player on the team and he’s entering his prime. Feed the beast.