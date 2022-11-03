2 moves Browns should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a strange spot as we reach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. They are still hanging around in the AFC North, and in most cases, they would have been clear cut sellers at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. But they are going to get Deshaun Watson back from his 11-game suspension in a month, which makes their status a bit murkier.

If the Browns can continue to stay alive in the AFC playoff hunt, the return of Watson could help them earn a playoff spot. But it’s also worth noting that the Browns are 3-5, and they may have been better suited selling off some of their spare parts at the deadline. Aside from trading for Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons well in advance of the deadline, the Browns ended up doing nothing on deadline day.

Standing pat is fine, but it feels like the Browns missed a great opportunity to pick up some draft assets for veteran players they don’t really need at the deadline. Let’s take a look at two such moves that should have been made at the trade deadline by the Browns and see why these moves could have helped them out in a big way.

2. Trade CB Greedy Williams

The Browns secondary has been redone over the past few seasons. Denzel Ward was signed to long-term contract last offseason, and Greg Newsome II was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. That has left Greedy Williams as the odd man out, and it feels like the deadline would have been the perfect time to move on from Williams.

Williams has been inconsistent in his first four seasons in the league, whether it be due to injuries or poor play when he’s on the field, which has forced the Browns to invest in Ward and Newsome. Williams is also in the final year of his rookie deal, and likely won’t be brought back by Cleveland this offseason.

Timing is a big part in trading players away, and it felt like this was the perfect time to move Williams. He’s seen a decrease in snaps after he missed the first five games of the season, and his role as the third cornerback behind Ward and Newsome could easily be filled by someone else who at least factors into the Browns future plans.

There is always a market for cornerbacks in the NFL, and the Browns definitely could have gotten something in return for Williams if they had moved him. It likely wouldn’t have been more than a Day 3 pick in the draft, but who cares? Williams will likely leave for nothing this upcoming offseason anyways, so it’s better to get something in return for him while you can. The Browns opted against trading Williams, though, and they may ultimately regret that if he does leave in free agency after the 2022 season.

1. Trade RB Kareem Hunt

The easiest move the Browns should have made involved trading Kareem Hunt. Hunt requested a trade during training camp that was ultimately never granted, but Cleveland changed their tone when the deadline rolled around, and began shopping Hunt around. But the deadline came and went, and Hunt is still on the Browns for whatever reason.

It’s been clear for some time that the Browns don’t really need Hunt in the backfield alongside Nick Chubb, as Chubb should be getting every single carry in the backfield considering he’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry and leads the NFL in rushing yards (841) and rushing touchdowns (10) right now. Hunt’s workload has always paled in comparison to Chubb’s but there’s really been no justification to play him over Chubb this season with the passing attack struggling.

This isn’t to say that Hunt is bad, because he isn’t. Having him on the Browns roster gives them options, but there’s no reason he should be getting snaps over Chubb at this point. Plus, Hunt is going to be a free agent after this season, and considering how he’s already requested a trade out of Cleveland, there is a good chance he won’t be returning come next season.

This was the perfect time for the Browns to move on from Hunt while they could and get something in return. Instead, they tried to get a fourth-round pick for him, and no one bit on the price tag, which isn’t surprising. Now the Browns will hope that they can find some sort of resolution with Hunt moving forward, otherwise, it looks like they will be regretting a missed opportunity to trade him while they could at the deadline.