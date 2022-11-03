Deshaun Watson’s Browns expectations tempered by Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns are hanging around in the AFC North despite what their 3-5 record may indicate. That was just what the team wanted after finding out Deshaun Watson would be suspended for the first 11 games of the season, and with three games left before Watson can return from his suspension, the Browns are beginning to get excited about what the team may be able to accomplish over the second half of the season.

Expectations are certainly getting increased for the Browns the longer they stay in the playoff race, but general manager Andrew Berry doesn’t believe that those expectations are good for the team or the player. Berry attempted to cool off the expectations that are beginning to swell up in Cleveland, and explained the Browns’ thoughts on how they will handle Watson’s return to the field.

“We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time. That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know, put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.” – Andrew Berry, Cleveland.com

It’s understandable why Browns fans are excited about Watson’s nearing return, but Berry does his best to temper expectations for the Browns and Watson once he returns. After all, Watson hasn’t played since the 2020 season, so there will likely be some rust that needs to be shaken off as he returns. But if the Browns are still in playoff contention once he returns, Watson could have what it takes to help them clinch a spot, even as he is eased back into the action.