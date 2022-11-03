2 moves Cowboys should have made at 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have had a strong start to the 2022 season, but it’s clear there were some areas the team could look into upgrading at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. For that reason, the Cowboys were involved in rumors throughout the deadline, and they were widely expected to be one of the busier teams on Tuesday afternoon before the deadline hit.

Instead, the Cowboys stood pat at the deadline, and the only trade they made ended up being with the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins a week before the deadline in an effort to shore up their run defense. Deals don’t materialize sometimes, but it was strange to see the Cowboys fail to make a single move on before 4 P.M. EST on Tuesday.

In particular, the Cowboys were expected to be interested in some of the top wide receivers on the market, and while that may have been the case, they couldn’t succeed in pulling off a deal to reinforce that position. In the aftermath, it’s clear Dallas made a mistake by not doing so, so let’s take a look at two moves the Cowboys should have made at the trade deadline that they were unable to make.

2. Trade for Jets WR Elijah Moore

There were a lot of wide receivers who could have been dealt on deadline day, but ultimately, Chase Claypool and the suspended Calvin Ridley were the only two traded on Tuesday, with Kadarius Toney and Robby Anderson also being dealt in the buildup to the deadline. One of the players who surprisingly wasn’t dealt was disgruntled New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, and the Cowboys missed a great opportunity to try to snatch him away from the Jets.

After a successful conclusion to his rookie season, Moore was expected to be a big part of the Jets offense this season. But Moore has taken a backseat to 2022 first-round draft pick Garrett Wilson and New York’s ground game, and it hasn’t sat well with him. Moore has fired shots at his team in the media for his lack of involvement in the offense, and it seemed like a great opportunity for another team in the league to swoop in and trade for Moore.

Moore is a talented young prospect, but he likely would have been cheaper than other potential wide receiver options given that he was publicly voicing his disdain for the Jets. But the Cowboys never seemed fully interested in Moore, which was surprising, as he could have become a key piece of their offense in a way that he hasn’t been with the Jets.

It’s hard to imagine the Jets would have asked for more than a Day 3 pick in exchange for Moore, even though he was an early second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But the Cowboys didn’t make a true move to add Moore to their offense, and they may ultimately regret this move as the season goes on.

1. Trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The one wideout the Cowboys seriously pursued was Brandin Cooks on the Houston Texans. The Cowboys made a hard push for Cooks right before the deadline, but it was too little too late. Ultimately, Dallas’ failure to acquire Cooks from the Texans could end up tanking their season.

Cooks isn’t having a great season with Houston, as their offense is a complete mess, but when he’s in a functioning offense, he’s one of the better wide receivers in the league. Cooks is a burner who can get open on deep balls, which would add another element to a Cowboys offense that is just beginning to find its legs with Dak Prescott returning to the fold.

Adding Cooks along CeeDee Lamb would have been a dream come true for Prescott. The Cowboys are 6-2, but it’s clear they are still looking to find their way on offense after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this past offseason. Cooks would have been the perfect addition to their team, and considering how good the Cowboys have been to start their season, even without Prescott, it would have made a lot of sense for them to do whatever it took to land Cooks.

Instead, the Cowboys didn’t do what had to be done to land Cooks, and it will likely hurt them in what is now a surprisingly competitive NFC East division. Dallas failed to truly beef up their roster, particularly their offense, and given the division they are playing in, that may be enough to seal their fate. It will be interesting to see whether Dallas can get by with an undermanned offense, because if they are unable to, fans will wonder why they didn’t simply make a deal for Cooks.