The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge offseason ahead of them, particularly at the point guard position. D'Angelo Russell being resigned looks unlikely at this point in time, and it is uncertain if Dennis Schroder will be returning as well. Austin Reaves figures to be signed to a huge contract, although the Lakers might not want to necessarily hand him the keys to the point guard position just yet. While the Lakers have been linked to Kyrie Irving and most recently Chris Paul, there is another point guard who would be a perfect fit. After officially declining his $22.8 million player option with the Toronto Raptors and becoming an unrestricted free agent on Monday, Fred VanVleet is a perfect target for the Lakers. VanVleet would be the best fit at point guard in the NBA free agency market alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Fred VanVleet has been rumored to be opting out of his player option all summer so far, so it comes as no surprise that it has officially been done. There was noise of conflict between him and Raptors president Masai Ujiri that was keeping him from wanting to return and this could easily be the case now. Nevertheless, he now hits the open market where he will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors. The Lakers should be at the top of his list due to the fit and role he would have, and Rob Pelinka and company would be foolish to not reach out to VanVleet and his team as soon as possible. The Lakers should still be prudent in following up on Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul, but VanVleet is the number one option. Here are two particular reasons why the Lakers must sign Fred VanVleet to come help LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Leadership

There is no doubt about the fact that Fred VanVleet is a natural born leader. He showed this during his days at VCU and making an improbable NCAA Tournament run, and it was truly apparent in the last few seasons in Toronto. He burst onto the scene during the 2019 NBA Finals year for the Raptors, and once he was granted the reins of the starting point guard position, he never looked back. There is an obvious command of respect that he carries with him on the basketball court, and it showed in how his teammates listen to him both on and off of the court. While other options at point guard might be enticing, Fred VanVleet would bring the perfect leadership style to the Lakers alongside LeBron James.

LeBron James is truly only interested in competing for the NBA Finals at this point in his career. Although Kyrie Irving is super talented and has won a championship with James, bringing him to Los Angeles would hurt the Lakers chances of making it to the Finals. Irving has shown over the last few seasons that basketball is not a priority for him, as he chooses unapologetic expression of himself over everything. There is nothing wrong with this, but for a James led team that is only concerned with winning, the Lakers cannot risk their starting point guard not being fully committed. Fred VanVleet on the other hand is as consistent as they come, and he will fall in line perfectly behind LeBron and AD. There are very few guards more dependable in the NBA than VanVleet, and for a Lakers team with the mindset of NBA Finals or bust, this is the exact personality and player they need to sign in NBA free agency.

Identity

The Los Angeles Lakers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals by staying true to their identity. They were a defense first team that never got rattled, making timely shots when they needed to and hunkering down to protect their rim at all costs. Fred VanVleet would come to Los Angeles with a symbiotic identity that would fit the Lakers to a tee. VanVleet has been known to be a smart, savvy player who is able to do whatever the team needs. He is a stellar defender and an above average three-point shooter that would simply make sense on the Lakers roster. He wouldn't cause the problems that Irving might, while he has a huge age advantage on Chris Paul. Out of all the guards in NBA free agency, Fred VanVleet is the perfect match for the Lakers.

Besides his gritty identity, the Lakers did really struggle shooting the ball this season and could really use someone of Fred VanVleet's three-point prowess. He would open up the floor mightily for LeBron and AD, and the pick-and-roll game between all three guys would be deadly. Irving of course has a great three-point shot as well, but again, it is uncertain that he will be as committed to winning as VanVleet will be. Now that VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent, the Lakers need to start acting now. Bringing VanVleet to Los Angeles would do wonders for the Lakers chances of making it to the 2024 NBA Finals.