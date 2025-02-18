The New England Patriots hope to turn things around quickly after some lean times. Bill Simmons has a plan that could help while Christian Gonzalez shows respect for opposing players. And here are two sneaky-good free agents the Patriots need to sign.

Getting back to becoming a playoff threat probably requires revamping the offensive line. And free agency may be a quick fix for that glaring issue. But instead of spending too much for a premier guy like Ronnie Stanley, the Patriots could target Vikings’ tackle Cam Robinson.

He’s ranked No. 17 on the Pro Football Focus free-agent list. As for ESPN, Robinson comes in at No. 14.

Vikings T Cam Robinson should be Patriots’ target

Getting a player of Robinson’s size could be just what Drake Maye needs to take the next step in his quarterback development, according to espn.com.

“At 6-6 and 335 pounds, Robinson has the ideal size, length and traits for the tackle position,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Technical lapses have prevented him from playing at a consistent level, and his 88.2% pass block win rate was below average. But with the ability to engulf rushers at the point of attack and the foot speed to redirect, Robinson has the desired tools at the tackle position.”

Jeremy Fowler added, “Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold, with the recent precedent of Garett Bolles' four-year, $82 million deal in Denver as a comp. The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help. And a return to Minnesota isn't totally off the table, after the Vikings traded for Robinson at midseason.”

But the Patriots have the most cap space in the NFL with $119,801,728 million. They can afford to overpay a bit to sway Robinson toward New England.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell talked about the impact Robinson had on his team after losing Christian Darrisaw to injury, according to atozsports.com.

You know, when you lose a player like Christian Darrisaw it so catastrophic, because you mean so much to your team, your offense,” O’Connell said. “But also just from a standpoint of losing such a veteran presence that we rely so much on so to find a player of Cam's caliber in season like Chris was able to do.

“Very much looking forward to getting (Robinson) here. We'll see where he’s at. Got a chance to speak with him yesterday, excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking, and we're very much, really excited to have him.”

Robinson started all 10 games for the Vikings and helped the team finish off a tremendous regular season. He could have a similar impact with the Patriots and be there for the entire season.

Patriots should open checkbook for WR Chris Godwin

The Patriots could get fortunate and grab Travis Hunter with their first-round pick. Then, a veteran like Godwin would be the perfect compliment. Hunter could draw tons of attention, which would allow Godwin to operate freely in the middle of the field and keep drive after drive alive for the Patriots.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said Godwin is a special player, according to athlonsports.com.

“I love Chris,” Grizzard said. “And you guys know Chris is as good of a human being and football player as you’re going to be around. He was a huge asset to us last year, being a coach on the field and playing all those different roles.”

Godwin is an eight-year veteran and likely still has a couple of top-notch seasons left in the tank. That is, of course, if he can avoid injuries. He posted 1,000-yard seasons from 2021-23.

Godwin is ranked No. 5 on the ESPN free-agent list, according to espn.com.

“Godwin suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in Week 7, but there's no denying his production level,” Matt Bowen wrote. “His 50 receptions over the first seven games were the most in the NFL up to that point. And he caught 30 of them out of the slot. A savvy route runner with the toughness to work the heavy-traffic areas of the field. Godwin has the veteran traits to upgrade any wide receiver room.”

It's never easy in the NFL to take chances on previously injured players. But Godwin seems to be a in good spot. He's the type of impact who could make a big difference.