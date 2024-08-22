The Dallas Cowboys keep trying to beef up their defensive line, but they still haven’t resolved contract issues with key players. Along with that Jerry Jones-led drama, the Cowboys have a pair of surprise preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

With a fairly stable roster, it may not as surprising as what other teams face, but running back Deuce Vaughn and tight end Peyton Hendershot may be headed for practice-squad participants at best.

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn might not hang on

A sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Vaughn managed only 40 yards on 23 carries last season. The door cracked open this year with the departure of Tony Pollard, but Vaughn hasn’t been able to take advantage.

And like every other player in the NFL, being able to get on the field is a big part of staying in the league. Vaughn showed up nicely in the 27-12 win over the Raiders, carrying five times for 34 yards. He told athlonsports.com he needed to show a spark after missing camp time with a hamstring injury.

“I wanted to come out here and show what I could do,” Vaughn said. “Kind of a testament to all the work I’ve put in over this offseason. Because one of the biggest things I wanted to do was get a little bit bigger, get a little bit stronger in between the tackles. In this league, that’s where the hay is made. Those four-yard runs, those five-yard runs that are a little bit powerful- and be able to put your offense in a better situation on second and third down.”

His head coach, Mike McCarthy, simply said, “He has to continue to stay available.”

What did Mike McCarthy do to help Deuce Vaughn?

McCarthy went into the preseason hoping to make Vaughn more versatile, according to the team’s YouTube site via on3.com.

“I’ve been trying to cross-train some of our younger players, Deuce is one of them, the ability to play both in the backfield and out of the backfield,” McCarthy said. “He’s always been featured more in a one-back offense, and we’re obviously dabbling in some of the two-back, but his ability to play in the empty sets too. Just trying to cross-train him and give him more opportunities.”

Vaughn said the plan started late last year, according to Cowboys website.

“It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year,” Vaughn said. “Talking with (offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) just a little bit about getting with the slot. Just learning a little bit more about it.”

Vaughn will battle with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Royce Freeman for a roster spot. That’s assuming the Cowboys do the expected and keep fullback Hunter Luepke. Getting past Freeman may be Vaughn’s best path to a roster spot.

Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot a longshot?

It’s not a done deal for Hendershot to lost his place in line. He’s still listed as third team on the depth chart behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker. Those guys seem solid at No. 1 and No. 2. But one of Hendershot’s problems is the potential of John Stephens Jr., who has shown promise in his comeback from ACL surgery.

It doesn’t help Hendershot’s cause that McCarthy didn’t mention him individually in the crowded tight end room, according to athlonsports.com.

“That's a really good, deep, young group,” McCarthy said earlier this summer. “I mean all those guys will play in the league in my opinion and I think when you project young players like that you can get out in front of yourself but now that group is going to be fun to watch.

“John's done some really good things, Princeton (Fant) particularly once we put the pads on. That's where his game comes (to light) a little more. And the young cats are smart, instinctive players. So I do want to see more padded work. But those guys are doing a really nice job, it's going to be a very competitive room.”

Even if Hendershot makes the roster, he doesn’t figure to be in the catch mix. The bulk of targets should go to Ferguson, who seems to have his head coach’s best interests at heart heading into the 2024 season, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I'd run through a brick wall for coach,” Ferguson said. “I think he knows his players. He knows his scheme, and one of the best things about him is he lets his players play. That's something that just fires me up. And growing (up) in Wisconsin, watching him in Green Bay from a distance, with my grandfather being a coach, I always thought the highest of (McCarthy). I've always said I wanted to play for him. I've always had the highest respect for coach.”