If there is anything that the Dallas Cowboys refuse to hit the panic button on, it is the contracts of their core players. They did not do it with Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb. The same can be said with how the Jerry Jones-led front office has been treating the negotiations with Dak Prescott. So, how are things going and will Mike McCarthy get the best version of his signal caller despite these talks about big bags?

The Cowboys are not rushing Dak Prescott's contract. However, this does not mean that they have halted any form of conversation of getting the signal-caller a new deal. Jerry Jones and the front office seem to be doing their job well. He even outlined that some of the Cowboys faithful should be more informed when talking about rushing a player's new deal, via Nick Harris of the Cowboys media.

“Well again, we’re just continuing to talk. The thing is there, since we’re really in-season, practicing, doing all those things. We’re operating under the existing contract really well. One of the things that the fans should really understand is that nine times out of ten, these are existing contracts that you have in place. You should be able to operate under those,” the Cowboys big boss said.

Dak Prescott's current contract with the Cowboys

The quarterback is entering the final year of his $160 million deal. He also previously stated that he has a lot of confidence about the negotiations. This is because the Cowboys have been talking to him constantly. While there have been some rough bumps in the road with CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, the same cannot be said for Prescott.

Jones noted that there is a growing trend in the league that he does not like which could also be plaguing his Cowboys.

“We’ve gotten it now in the NFL, other teams are dealing with it. With some time on the contract, you still might have a contract discussion. And that’s what we’re doing. None of us, player or team, want to hurt the preparation or likelihood of playing at your best,” he added.

As of the moment, none of the key stars of the Cowboys system are signed for the long haul. However, most of them seem to be willing to work under Coach Mike McCarthy's schemes for the time being. These contract talks will definitely keep coming back for the rest of the season. Will the Cowboys and these players agree on a deal soon?