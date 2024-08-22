The Dallas Cowboys have made plenty of moves this offseason, many of them not necessarily fan-approved. Now, with fans awaiting word on a new Ceedee Lamb deal, the Cowboys have decided to make a move that few saw coming.

The Cowboys have added Linval Joseph, a defensive lineman who last played with the Bills in 2023, to their current lineup. Joseph had 12 tackles and a sack last season with the Bills in seven games.

The news came as Jerry Jones was called out for undermining the Dallas Cowboys' franchise. Meanwhile, the latest Dak Prescott negotiations got a cryptic update as talks continued.

The move to gain Joseph's services was revealed on X by a well known reporter.

Linval Joseph joins Cowboys

Linval Joseph was born in St. Croix of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1988. His 2023 with the Bills was far from his best season, although he did make an impact in the limited time he played for a playoff team. Joseph's last full season was in 2020 when he recorded 62 combined tackles in 16 games for the Chargers.

The Cowboys need depth up front and the addition of Joseph could help greatly in that department.

Fans react to Cowboys depth addition

Fans were opinionated and in some cases sarcastically inclined regarding the Cowboys' addition.

“Finally, Jerry's all-in move is here,” one fan said, tongue-in-cheek, in the comments section.

Another panned the move considering that Lamb is still dangling in the wind and the Cowboys haven't sealed the deal on his new contract yet.

“CeeDee Lamb: extend me,” one fan wrote. “Jerry Jones: signs Linval Joseph.”

Another fan took aim at Joseph's age.

“He'll be 36 this year, the Cowboys don't want to win,” the fan said. “LMAO, he's 35 years old, not much left in the tank,” another added.

The Cowboys appear just fine adding the impactful depth focused defensive tackle. It's not the Earth-shattering move many fans asked for, but it does add strength at a position where question marks abounded previously. The Cowboys must let their biggest defensive star Micah Parsons go to work this year and that means keeping opposing offensive linemen off of him is of the utmost importance.

The Joseph addition may not seem much right now with the Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb situations looming, but it could multiply significantly in importance in the coming weeks. For now, Cowboys fans are content waiting and watching, hoping for the Lamb situation and others to turn around.