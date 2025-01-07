The Orlando Magic are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 21-16 despite injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Magic could be active in the trade market and solidify their roster to contender status in the East.

Orlando has a ton of depth in the rotation, which has helped them stay afloat during Banchero and Wagner's absences. Banchero was off to a hot start through five games, averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. The 22-year-old forward was shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.

Wagner was also in the midst of a career year before his injury, averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He was shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from deep.

When the two star forwards return to the lineup, the Magic have a true shot of making a deep run in the playoffs. Especially with Jalen Suggs alongside them.

The 23-year-old guard is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and a block per game while shooting 40.9 percent and 31.1 percent from distance. However, Suggs is now out with a back injury, creating another challenge for the team to overcome.

The mounting injuries for the Magic are concerning, but they've proven their resistance and depth throughout the season, giving them enough to keep battling in games. However, Orlando could use an addition or two to bolster their roster.

With that said, here are the two top Magic trade targets in the 2024-25 season.

Magic land Kings guard De'Aaron Fox

The Magic could use a dynamic star point guard to elevate their team to a championship-level squad. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been in trade rumors over the last few weeks, and if he's made available, the Magic must make an offer.

Orlando has the young talent, contracts, and draft capital to make a deal for Fox. Fox is playing at a high level, averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 27-year-old guard is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from downtown.

Fox has two years remaining on his five-year $163 million deal. He would be a great upgrade for the Magic and pair well with Banchero and Wagner. Fox fits their timeline and could be a long-term fit as the franchise point guard.

Magic win Nets forward Cam Johnson sweepstakes

If the Magic aren't able to make a deal for Fox happen, they should enter the Cam Johnson sweepstakes. The Brooklyn Nets are shopping the 28-year-old forward ahead of the deadline, and Orlando has the draft capital and contracts to get a deal done.

Johnson would fit the Magic's system as another defender and add more three-point shooting to their lineup. He is averaging 19.5 points per game, along with 4.2 rebounds and three assists. Johnson is shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from behind the arc.

While Johnson isn't a star, his high-level 3-and-D play gives the Magic another versatile defender and floor spacer to combat contenders in the East like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks.

The Magic could be a true threat in the East as they are already one of the best teams in the conference despite injuries to their best players. Orlando has gone under the radar over the past two seasons, but the Magic are in a prime position to make a splash at the trade deadline.