By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to turn their season around after a horrid start to their campaign. They have been winning more frequently as of late, but even after their wild win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, they still have just a 13-16 record, which is good for 12th place in the Western Conference.

Things seemed to be on the rise for the Lakers, but they were dealt a crushing blow when star center Anthony Davis was ruled out for a month due to a foot injury. Davis had easily been Los Angeles’ best player this season, and losing him could erase all of the progress the Lakers had made over the past couple of weeks.

In order to salvage that progress, the Lakers are going to need to move quickly to shore up their roster in Davis’ absence. Los Angeles has been rumored to be aggressive in exploring trades in an effort to upgrade their roster, so let’s take a look at two trades L.A. needs to make now that Davis is going to be out for an extended period of time.

2. Acquire Mike Muscala

Not every move can be a home run, but right now, it’s becoming more and more clear that the Lakers are going to need to upgrade their big man depth in Davis’ absence. While there are some big names the Lakers could look into adding via a trade to shore up the position (more on that in a moment) they also need some depth, and Mike Muscala could end up being the perfect fit for them.

Muscala is the definition of a stretch big in the NBA nowadays. Muscala doesn’t bring much to the table other than that he can space the floor as a center. He’s not a strong defender, and even his shooting goes haywire from time to time, but he could fill two of the Lakers two biggest needs in just one move.

First, and more obviously, the Lakers need help at center. Davis was their top center option, which is saying a lot because he doesn’t even want to play center in the first place. Now that he’s out, Los Angeles is relying on Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones as their big-man rotation, which is less than ideal.

Second, the Lakers also need more shooting on their team. Muscala isn’t the greatest shooter ever, and his three-point percentage of 31.5 percent this season isn’t exactly lights out, but he is playing rather sparingly for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which doesn’t help. Adding him as a floor spacer at the center position could help open up the paint, and if he can improve his three-point shooting slightly, that would be a huge win for the Lakers.

Considering how Muscala is 31 years old on a Thunder team that is among the youngest in the league, they would likely take anything they could get for him. This isn’t a flashy move, but the Lakers are going to have to make some moves if they want to avoid completely falling apart in the wake of Davis’ injury, and this surprise move for Muscala could actually help them out in more ways than one.

1. Acquire Myles Turner

The big move that everyone in L.A. has wanted for some time now is to add Myles Turner to fill in the center position. Turner has been linked to the Lakers dating back to the offseason, and hasn’t exactly sounded opposed to being traded to Los Angeles despite the Indiana Pacers strong start to the season.

Prior to Davis’ injury, there were legit reasons for the Lakers to avoid making this deal. Turner is going to cost a lot, and the fit alongside him may be a bit clunky. Davis would rather play power forward, but he’s been so good at center that it felt a bit unnecessary to make this deal. But now, it may be the only option the Lakers have.

Turner has been having a fantastic start to the season for the Pacers (16.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.4 APG, 2.2 BPG, 54.2 FG%, 41.6 3P%) and is another guy who could fill in two big needs for them, similar to Muscala. Turner can play the center position, and as we can see here, he’s shooting a very high percentage from behind the arc this season.

Given Davis’ impact for the Lakers this season, it feels like a big move needs to be made if they want to overcome his loss. And while Turner may cost a pretty penny, now is the perfect time to make a deal for him. Los Angeles seems to want to win this season, and with Davis out for the next month or so, acquiring Turner may be the only move that would keep them afloat in a tight Western Conference.