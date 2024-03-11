The Oscars had many surprises, including Mstyslav Chernov's acceptance speech for 20 Days in Mariupol, which won best documentary.
During his speech, he wished he hadn't made his documentary and discussed Russia and Ukraine, which is what the documentary is about. 20 Days in Mariupol was filmed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, when the director and an AP reporter were trapped with others, struggling for survival, THR reports.
Chernov said, “I am honored but probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I never made this film.”
Then, he went into about what he wished for instead.
Mstyslav Chernov's 20 Days in Mariupol speech at Oscars
“I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine and never occupying our cities. I would give up all the recognition for Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukranians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all of the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all of the civilians who are now in their jails. But I can't change history: I cannot change the past.”
The director concluded with, “I want you, some of the most talented people in the world, we can make sure the historical record is set straight and that the truth will prevail an that the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten. Because cinema forms memories, and memories form history.”
The movie beat other nominated documentaries, including Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and To Kill a Tiger.
2o Days in Mariupol is available for streaming on PBS and other platforms.