The 2024 74th American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards were held Sunday at UCLA's Royce Hall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kevin Rent, ACE president, presided over the event and won best edited feature film — comedy for The Holdovers. Jennifer Lame won for the drama category for Oppenheimer.
The award for the animated feature went to Michael Andrews for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the documentary award went to Michael Harte for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movies.
For television, Joanna Naugle won for The Bear's Fishes episode for single camera comedy. Timothy Good received the award for best drama series for The Last of Us.
Director John Waters was given the ACE Golden Eddie for his distinguished achievement in film.
Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical)
Anatomy of a Fall– Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Maestro – Michelle Tesoro, ACE
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame, ACE
Past Lives – Keith Fraase
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical)
Air – William Goldenberg, ACE
American Fiction – Hilda Rasula, ACE
Barbie – Nick Houy, ACE
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent, ACE
Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Elemental – Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Nimona – Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Michael Andrews, ACE
The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Eric Osmond
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Greg Levitan, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical)
20 Days in Mariupol – Michelle Mizner
American Symphony – Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas
Joan Baez I Am a Noise – Maeve O’Boyle
Little Richard: I Am Everything – Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Michael Harte, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)
100 Foot Wave: “Jaws” – Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life – Bob Joyce
Beckham: “The Kick” – Michael Harte, ACE
Being Mary Tyler Moore – Mariah Rehmet
Escaping Twin Flames: “Up in Flames” – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox
Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Frasier: “Blind Date” – Joseph Fulton
How I Met Your Father: “Daddy” – Russell Griffin, ACE
The Upshaws: “Off Beat” – Angel Gamboa Bryant
Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series
Barry: “Wow” – Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE
The Bear: “Fishes” – Joanna Naugle, ACE
The Bear: “Forks” – Adam Epstein, ACE
Only Murders in the Building: “Sitzprobe” – Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch
Ted Lasso: “So Long, Farewell” – Melissa McCoy, ACE
Best Edited Drama Series
Ahsoka: “Fallen Jedi” – Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time” – Timothy A. Good, ACE
Slow Horses: “Strange Games” – Sam Williams
Succession: “Conner’s Wedding” – Bill Henry, ACE
Succession: “With Open Eyes” – Ken Eluto, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical)
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea -Jon Harris
Flamin’ Hot – Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas
Reality – Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin
Best Edited Limited Series
Beef: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain” – Harry Yoon, ACE, Laura Zempel, ACE
Beef: “The Great Fabricator” – Nat Fuller
Fargo: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions” – Christopher Nelson, ACE
Fargo: “The Tragedy of the Commons” – Regis Kimble
Lessons in Chemistry: “Introduction to Chemistry” – Géraud Brisson, ACE, Daniel Martens
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Couples Therapy: Episode 310 – Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor
Dancing with the Stars: Season 32, Episode 5 – Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton
Deadliest Catch: Pain Level Ten – Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero
Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special Event
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation” – Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Dollar Stores” – Anthony Miale, ACE
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench
Best Edited Animated Series
Blue Eye Samurai: The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride – Yuka Shirasuna
Bob’s Burgers: Amelia – Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Ramona Rents a Video – Keisuke Yanagi
Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing
Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School
Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles
Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University